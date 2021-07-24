Landslides in India and floods leave more than 100 dead | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





This photo provided by India National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel rescuing people stranded in flood waters in Chiplun, western Indian state of Maharashtra, on Friday, July 23, 2021. Landslides caused heavy monsoon rains hit parts of western India, killing at least five people and leading to overnight rescue of more than 1,000 other people trapped by flood waters, an official said Friday. (National Disaster Response Force through AP) Numerous landslides killed dozens of people.

Hundreds were rescued from the flood.

The weather was driven by the seasonal monsoon rains. Landslides and floods triggered by heavy seasonal monsoon rains have left more than 100 people dead and caused more than 1,000 rescues in India. The victims included 54 people who were killed in four landslides in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in the western state of Maharashtra on Thursday and Friday, the Associated Press reported. At least 30 people were missing. People were rescued from the roofs and tops of buses blocked on highways, while others were evacuated due to dam leaks. Dams and rivers are overcrowded. “We are forced to release water from the dams and, accordingly, we are moving people living near the river to safer places,” Uddhav Thackeray, the prime minister of the Maharashtra state government, told reporters on Friday, according to Reuters. . (MORE: Despite Record Heat Waves, This Will Probably Not Be America’s Blackest Summer) While the weather had improved on Friday, it was still hampering rescue efforts. “Due to heavy rains and flooded rivers, we are trying to move rescue machines quickly,” said another state official. Twenty-seven people were killed either in collapsed houses or in floodwaters in Satara district, the Press Trust of India news agency reported, according to the AP. More than 20 deaths were reported from the eastern districts of Gondia and Chandrapur. Two hundred people were rescued Thursday from hilly areas in Ratnagiri district and more than half of the coastal town of Chiplun, home to 70,000 people, was flooded. Local officials were seeking help from the military and national government, and the Indian Navy deployed helicopters and rescue teams. Local meteorologists said nearly a foot of rain has fallen so far this month in some areas, according to the AP. The flood gates of a major reservoir opened for the first time in a decade to discharge excess water. The devastation this week comes after more than 30 people were killed in landslides caused by heavy monsoon rains last weekend in and around Mumbai. Seasonal monsoon rains bring critical rainfall to Indian farmers, but they often become deadly. Experts say heavy rainfall along the west coast of India is in line with changing rainfall patterns in the region due to climate change. The frequency and intensity of heavy rains has increased, Roxy Mathew Koll, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in the western city of Pune, told AP. “Every year we have to be prepared on the west coast.” The main journalistic mission of Weather Companys is to report on weather news, the environment and the importance of science to our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.

