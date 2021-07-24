International
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland Visits Clinic 554 in Fredericton – New Brunswick
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland visited Clinic 554 in Fredericton as part of a two-stop tour of the province with MP Jenica Atwin.
Freeland met with clinic staff and discussed the services they provide. They also talked about the struggles the clinic has encountered with some of its critical services.
Clinic 554 offers a variety of health care services to the LGBTQ2 community, including outpatient abortions. The clinic hit a critical point a few years ago and reduced services.
Eventually, its medical director, Dr. Adrain Edgar, put the clinic up for sale after the Higgs government refused to provide abortions outside the hospital, saying abortion access in New Brunswick was convenient. The regulation is 84-20. It limits funding for abortions performed outside of designated hospitals, which are in Bathurst and Moncton.
By not providing out-of-hospital abortions, the Higgs government is violating Health Law in Canada, according to the federal government.
The federal government transfers health to try and force the government to fund the clinic, but nothing has changed. New Brunswick lost about $ 140,000, with the federal government saying the province has failed in its obligation to fund out-of-hospital abortions.
Freeland did not announce any new funding for Clinic 554 or access to abortion in New Brunswick during its visit Friday. Instead, she referred to money previously placed in the budget.
Despite this, Edgar said he left the meeting feeling positive.
“Health law in Canada says every province should provide the same standard of health care and New Brunswick is behind,” he said after the meeting.
The federal government remains clear
Freeland said the federal government is clear.
“The obstacle is significant,” she told reporters Friday. “We mean what we say when it comes to that.”
In 2019, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to ensure that out-of-hospital abortions would be funded in New Brunswick, and that has yet to happen.
Freeland said she remains steadfast in her talks with the Higgs government.
“Every Canadian has the same rights to access essential health services and sexual and reproductive services, including abortions,” she said. “We all have the right to access those services.
“Our government is very clear about this. “We are very clear about women’s right to vote.”
The provincial government faces a constitutional challenge
However, the federal government is not the only organization Higgs has to contend with.
Canadian Civil Liberties Associationfiled a lawsuit against the province of New Brunswick, contesting the limited access of abortion to the province.
Bench Court President Tracey DeWare approved the request of the Canadian Civil Liberties Associations in the public interest to begin their constitutional challenge. The group argues that the law limits the possibility of abortions, especially for poor and marginalized people.
The New Brunswick government subsidizes abortions at two hospitals in Moncton and one in Bathurst, but will not cover the cost of the procedure at Clinic 554 in Fredericton.
The rule prevents many people in New Brunswick from accessing essential health care, either by forcing them to travel to one of three hospitals authorized for an abortion, or out-of-pocket at the Edgars Clinic in Fredericton, according to the Canadian Civil Liberties Association .
Clinic 554 still looks at patients with complex care before complete closure
