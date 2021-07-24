International
‘Very stressful’: Attorney General responds to EMDC guards after motorcyclists gather in jail
Ontario attorney general is planning a visit to the Elgin Middlesex Detention Center and says she understands a recent rally that drew illegal bikers and the families of inmates dead in front of the jail has been stressful for staff.
Sylvia Jones wrote Friday to the head of the union representing the prison guards, a day after he called on the province for better protection, saying the guards were being harassed by bikers.
“I acknowledge that the current circumstances are very stressful for all staff working at EMDC and this can in many cases extend to their families as well,” Jones wrote in a letter to OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas.
Last Saturday, members of the Hells Angels and other biker clubs went to the funeral gown of 32-year-old Brandon “Bam Bam” Marchant. He is the 19th person to die since being in prison since 2009.
Family members who also lost loved ones at the EMDC were also there, as were indigenous dancers and healers. Some families place crosses, which are then removed.
Motorcyclists rolled their tires leaving visible tire tracks on the sidewalk in front of the facility and parked their bicycles at the front door. The police presence was minimal with officers not intervening.
Many of the people at the rally said they wanted to know why Marchant died, with some inmates saying they heard him screaming from his solitary cell as guards entered.
London Police are investigating, as is the Office of the Attorney General, the Ontario Ministry of Attorney General Generaland Special Investigation Unit (SIU).
“Deputy Attorney General for Correctional Services Karen Ellis will be attending the EMDC to talk to staff and ensure that we are implementing all necessary measures and support to ensure their safety,” Jones said. “I’m also in the process of making plans to meet with staff at EMDC.”
At a press conference hosted by the union on Friday, Thomas said he was pleased with the minister’s prompt response and her commitment to take a closer look at issues inside the prison and the events that took place at the rally.
“We observed 1,000 to 1,500 people at the property on Saturday. There was a motorcycle right in front of the front door. And I mean, because I can only say that this is very alarming,” Thomas said.
He says the guards continue to feel insecure when they arrive at work saying the cars were damaged and employees were spitting. He did not say by whom or if this happened on the day of the rally or since.
“It’s alien alien that they can not be crossed, damaging our cars, spitting at us with threats and insults. And, you know, threats on social media, are very alarming. And that ‘s why we’re advocating for that to end.”
Thomascon confirmed no guard has been suspended as a result of Marchant’s death. He also blamed the media for falsely reporting the facts.
Thomas did not make himself available for comment until Friday, with no phone calls or messages returned to CBC News in the days following Marchant’s death on July 6 or after the rally.
“I did not respond because I did not have all the facts. And I want to go based on facts, not on fiction or not on someone’s version of it,” Thompson said.
