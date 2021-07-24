London, Ont. The Muslim community reacts to the national summit of Islamophobia





LONDONR, ONT. – There are mixed reactions among London Muslim leaders to the sentiment and effectiveness of the federal government’s National Action Summit on Islamophobia. The summit aimed to give representatives of Canada’s Muslim community the opportunity to speak with political leaders about growing concerns about Islamophobia. Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus The key message from Thursday’s virtual summit was, “There is no place in Canada for Islamophobia.” He added, I am here to hear what our next steps should be to continue building a place where everyone is welcome, safe and respected. Imam Aarij Anwer of the Muslim Mosque of London attended the summit and says it is a step in the right direction. Address the problem and call it as it is. And these are the first important steps, we can not forget their importance. A member of the Muslim Mosque in London, Nawaz Tahir echoes this sentiment. I was happy to hear some comments from some cabinet ministers regarding some of the immediate steps they will take, for example the Canada Revenue Agency investigation and complaints about Muslim charities being targeted. However, both did not support the government’s lack of response to concerns about Quebec Law 21, which prohibits government employees from wearing religious symbols. “What we have heard from our ministers, our leaders, is that Muslim women are the most vulnerable because they are clearly Muslim,” says Anwer. How can we say that they are vulnerable, they should be protected while having a law like Bill C 21 in the books? And although the summit was a step in the right direction, both also agree that work does not stop here. The power of the summit will be based on the actions of the government in the next 60 days and this will be the real measure whether or not the summit was a success, says Tahir. He hopes the government will take into account the concerns raised during Thursday’s meeting and act quickly. “I think many of the recommendations do not even need parliament to be in session. The government can act on them tomorrow or Monday or next week.

