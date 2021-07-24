



WORCESTER The scene was full of warmth and touch during Israel’s national anthem, “Hatikvah,” which was erected during a synagogue on Thursday night. A peaceful night of the story of two Worcester heroes, Rev. John Stanley Grauel and Judge Joseph Goldberg and the honoring of several local leaders presided over the program in the Beth Israel Congregation, introduced by the Jewish Federation of Central Massachusetts. Margot Einstein came to the event to celebrate her 98th birthday. It is also an official board of Christians and Jews united for Israel. While living in America all her life, Einstein considers herself very Jewish, and even a Zionist, saying she loves Israel and believes it is the true homeland of the Jews for thousands of years. “It’s a beautiful thing when Christians and Jews work together, and Christianity, as they mentioned, is based on Judaism,” Einstein said, drawing applause during the story of Goldberg and Grauel, Worcester natives who were ardent supporters of State of Israel. The story was presented by Robert W. Bleakney, a Worcester resident and associate professor at Hebraic Heritage Christian College. “I am not sure that without Christians we can save Zionism. I think we should have Christians and we are very grateful to good Christians (like Grauel),” Einstein said. According to Hebrew books, many Jewish communities in Central Massachusetts remember the late Goldberg, a passionate Zionist who once served as the national vice president of the Zionist Organization of America and was named honorary president of the Worcester Zionist District. The article also mentioned, however, that most people have probably not heard of his good friend Grauel, a Methodist minister and enthusiastic supporter of the creation of Israel who became a member of Haganah, a Zionist military organization representing the majority of Jews. in Palestine from 1920 to 1948, and was the only member of the non-Jewish crew of Exodus 1947, the ship carrying more than 4,000 Jewish refugees from France to the Port of Haifa, then part of British Mandatory Palestine. People know about Exodus, but not about its special part in it. “Among Methodists in New England, I have a feeling that Grauel has been largely forgotten and that is troubling,” Bleakney said in a statement. Hebrew books. There are many terrible things that have happened in the history of Judeo-Christian relations and it is a good thing when someone does something positive that can be remembered and so more and more requires appreciation. The two locals in Worcester celebrated in Exodus 1947 & The Two Greedy Heroes of Worcester: Rev. John Stanley Grauel and Judge Joseph Goldberg “Thursday night, virtually and personally in the Beth Israel Congregation. “This evening’s program was about unity, brotherhood, together and preserving the legacy of two men from our hometown, who embody all the best qualities we seek in leaders and people …,” he said. Steven Schimmel, executive director of the Jewish Federation of central Massachusetts. “There are excellent people who came before us. We benefit from the work they did; we must preserve their heritage; we must appreciate their value; and we must do our best to embody their souls,” he said. During the event, the Bonds Federation and Israel also honored Mark Shear, president of Germany Property Solutions, for his leadership and security efforts, including local law enforcement liaison officers and the Worcester Police Department, particularly to the Jewish community. Most people know nothing about Grauel and Goldberg, though some basic knowledge, they do not know much beyond that. Einstein echoed a lot even though she had not heard any of their stories, she could still describe the story vividly through the sayings of Blikney, whose story was so dramatic and he was so involved in it, she said. “In my humble opinion, I believe in what is happening again today that we should do everything we can because we do not want Western civilization to fall,” Einstein said. “I am such an ardent Zionist and I see what they did then … We need to learn from history. We need to do it now.” As a Puerto Rican, Christian, CJUI board member, and also a veteran who served in the Army for 10 years, Luiz Muniz wanted to know what had happened in the community during the time the Jews were fighting for freedom. “I know about history. I was in the army. I know about World War II. I know about the tragedy that happened to the Jewish people. We have to make sure that does not happen again,” Muniz said. “So as a Latino, as a veteran, as a facilitator, I have a call and responsibility to stand by the Jewish people and make sure that Israel remains for the Jewish people.”

