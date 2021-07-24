



The lawyer for the suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Toronto police officer in early July is urging the public to “keep an open mind” and “not rush to judge” as the case progresses to litigation. Nader Hasan, who represents 31-year-old Umar Zameer, addressed reporters Friday afternoon in front of a court in downtown Toronto after his client’s case was decided in another hearing on August 13. “When this issue is tried, the full story of what happened in that parking lot of the municipality will be revealed. “It would be wrong to assume that Mr Zameer is guilty only because he was charged with a very serious offense or because a dedicated public servant died at work during this very tragic event,” he said. Read more: Toronto officer killed after being hit by vehicle in ‘deliberate’ action in town hall garage, police say The story goes down the ad “So far you have only been told about a claim without any context or detail about what is said to have happened. When this case is tried, the evidence neither assumes nor speculation will fill that detail and context.” Hasan also expressed condolences on behalf of Zameer and his family Konst. Jeffrey Northrup’s family called the incident a “terrible, horrific tragedy for all those involved.” He did not ask any questions after his statement. It was early July 2 when Northrup, a 31-year veteran of the service, responded to a “priority call” in the underground garage. Police officials said the call was initially classified as a robbery call, but was later modernized into a stabbing. Trends Influencer Sophia Cheung dies while trying to take a selfie at a waterfall in Hong Kong Park

Man rescued after several days of battle with gray bear in Alaska hut Read more: Thousands of officers attend the Toronto BMO Field for the Sea funeral. Const. Jeffrey Northrup The exact details about the case have not been revealed as the publication ban was imposed after Zameer first appeared in court. However, Northrup and his partner, who were in civilian clothes at the time, responded to the call. Officials said Northrup was hit by a vehicle and later rushed to a downtown hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Zameer was arrested and later charged with first-degree murder. The charges against him have not been proven in court. The story goes down the ad Toronto Police Chief James Ramer claimed the incident was a “deliberate, deliberate attack.” Thousands of different emergency services staff and officers attended a funeral for Northrup at BMO Field on July 12th. # ABBREVIATION Umar Zameer, charged with the First Instance Assassination of Cst Jeffrey Northrup @TorontoPolice was shown via video in the Old Town courts and was held in custody until August 13 via video. I arrived at OCH to attend the session at 2pm, heard he was already on his feet and I confirmed – Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) July 23, 2021 I was told by a court officer, because of # Covid19 Zameers’s attorney was able to bring a trial order so that Zameer would not actually appear on camera this morning through magnification from the Toronto South Detention Center. Only his lawyer appeared in court on his behalf – Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) July 23, 2021 © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

