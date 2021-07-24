Limited number of spectators is now allowed for the World Series | News, Sports, Work

Little League International and its president and CEO, Steve Keener, have been weighing their options over the past few weeks regarding how to allow general admission fans to this year’s Free League World Series in South Williamsport.

Following talks with medical advisers and based on instructions from the Free League Pandemic Response Advisory Committee, the announcement was made Friday afternoon to allow 3,000 fans to enter this year’s World League Series.

“One of the things we wanted to do was do our best to see how we can include general spectators at Williamsport and give people the opportunity to come here and enjoy the Ligue 1 World Series and enjoy the ending. of summer here, “ Tha Keener. “We wanted to do it in a way that minimized potential exposure to all participants.”

Seats will be restricted to the hill beyond the fence of Lamade Stadium and the area beyond the fence to the Volunteer Stadium. The only people allowed to sit inside each stadium will be family and friends from the communities where 16 United States teams and some officials come from. The Little League is providing 250 stadium entry passages for each of the 16 teams.

“They will be the only people sitting in stadiums or at Volunteer Stadium or Lamade Stadium,” Tha Keener.

Tickets will be distributed on the Little League website, and information about it can be found at LittleLeague.org/visit.

Regional tour locations will still be limited to family and friends.

“All the details are there explaining how you can get tickets, what restrictions exist and other important information,” Keener told the Little League website.

Each individual can register in advance for a maximum of four tickets per person and each ticket is only good for that one day. Individuals who would like to participate in multiple games will need to register again for different days.

Those complex entrance tickets will be required to enter the Little League World Series complex in South Williamsport.

Tickets will be available online two days before each day. For example, tickets for the first day of the series (Thursday, August 19) will be available at 9 a.m. Tuesday, August 17th. Tickets will cost nothing and the online application system will be at LitteLeague.org/tickets. The only way to register for tickets will be online.

Those who have tickets to enter the complex will be required to use the main entrance (Gate 3), which is located along the left field line of the Volunteer Stadium, at the corner of Champions Way Boulevard and Ballpark, right next to Mountain Avenue.

Re-entry to the complex will not be allowed and if anyone leaves the complex, they will not be allowed to return.

The Little League set out to mitigate COVID-19 for this year’s Series. Any individual who will attend those who have not been vaccinated is strongly encouraged to put on a mask during their visit. Vaccinated visitors can wear one at their convenience.

“Little League International, in coordination with the Little League International Pandemic Response Advisory Committee 2021, took into account the public health department and the CDC guidelines when determining spectator policies for this year’s event,” Small League media relations director Kevin Fountain said.

Visitors are also advised to keep a distance of six feet from other visitors and all teams, and should not be piled up in rows.

“I can not underline enough the reasons we are doing this is to limit and minimize the exposure of participants in our World Series. “This is a lot different than going to a professional sporting event or any other venue.” Tha Keener. “In our complex, it is very common that children who play in our activity are interfering and interacting with the public on a regular basis, and we need to limit and minimize this this year.”

After having to cancel the 2020 Small League World Series and regional tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic last summer, Little League International wanted to do everything it could this year to secure a tournament season. To do this, Little League International convened its pandemic advisory committee and worked with National Jewish Health in Denver, Colorado.

“With the advice of our pandemic commission and the great help from people in the Jewish national health, we have put together a relaxation plan that we felt we could execute during this tournament season with our highest priority being safety and emotional well-being. all participants in all our regional and World Series tournaments, “ Tha Keener.