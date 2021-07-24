Progressive infections of COVID-19: Local doctor explains rare cases, encourages vaccine for protection





LAS VEGAS (CLASS) Although someone contracting COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated is rare, this can happen, so 8 News Now spoke to a local doctor about the role of immunization in protecting the community. The message to ‘vaccinate’ is not new, but it is even more important as COVID-19 cases fly through Southern Nevada. Although thousands have already been immunized, others are still on the fence. “I’m completely vaccinated,” Tom Donahue told 8 News Now. “Now I’m just a little skeptical,” Tommy Conover said of the vaccine. As of Friday, more than 46% of those who qualify in Nevada were completely inoculated against COVID-19. Experts attribute this rate below 50% to an increase in deaths and hospitalizations. For a look at the latest Nevada COVID-19 issues, CLICK HERE. “At least 80 percent of people who are in a hospital situation, with COVID,” said family medicine doctor Dr. Ati Hakimi, MD. “They are unvaccinated people.” However, in rare cases, people still contract COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, so 8 News Now asked Dr. Hacking why this is happening. “People whose immune systems are still a little lower,” she explained. “And yet they have been vaccinated, we are still very concerned.” She said many factors can contribute to progressive infections, but the main thing these shots offer is protection from serious symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control, of the 161 million people vaccinated nationwide, only 5,914 contracted advanced COVID-19 infections that led to hospitalization or death. For a look at those statistics, CLICK HERE. “Remember more of us who have been vaccinated,” added Dr. Hakimi. “As unlikely as the virus can learn to turn into us.” Another thing to consider is community protection, as high vaccination levels give variants like Delta less power to spread. “You do not want the new version,” said Dr. Hacking for Delta. “Very deadly summer.” Therefore, those who spoke with 8 News Now encourage us all to appreciate the value that this vaccine brings to all. “If you are going out in public you have not been vaccinated,” Donahue concluded. “You’re looking for trouble.” Dr. Hakimi said another misunderstanding is those who have already contracted the virus believing they do not need the COVID-19 vaccine. She said this notion is false, as a new species like Delta will attack immune systems differently, and the vaccine protects against all types of COVID-19.

