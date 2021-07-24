Tokyo prepares for typhoon, plans Olympic driving events again





Tokyo 2020 is preparing for a typhoon that is set to hit the city early next week and organizers have already moved in advance around the waiting driving schedule. Olympics organizers have shifted Monday’s races to Sunday, with other heats shifted ahead of Saturday. With competitors already battling high temperatures in Tokyo, the local organizing committee is also preparing for a typhoon to hit the Olympics early next week. “Unlike an earthquake, we are able to predict the path of a typhoon so we can make plans, and indeed when it comes to driving, as a precautionary measure, we have decided to change the schedule for the event,” Takaya said. Mass, spokesman for the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee. “Changing the schedule is not a rare event and we understand the burden it will have on athletes. We are looking closely at the typhoon path to make decisions as a precautionary measure. , there may be damage, and if so, we will take responsible action. “At this point in time I can not tell you exactly what will happen, but we will pay attention to that.” The shift means some contestants who showed up at the opening ceremony, such as Mohamed Sbihi of the UK, will have to compete the next day. The USOPC said the decision to move the schedule was “due to the weather forecast on Monday.” Although organizers are optimistic only the ride will be affected by the storm, they are staying in close contact with the Japan Meteorological Agency. The storm was updated Friday from a tropical cyclone to a typhoon and will hit Tokyo early next week. “The capabilities of the Japan Meteorological Agency and their ability to predict what is coming is a huge plus, so we are fortunate to have such technology in place,” said Christophe Dubi, sporting director for the Committee. International Olympic. “We made the decision a few days before driving. This is anticipated to be a good thing as it is not that day, or that minute where we need to make the call. So this is a comfortable environment for us to be in.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/story/_/id/31872572/tokyo-braces-typhoon-reschedules-olympic-rowing-events

