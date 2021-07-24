Criminal letter from Toronto city councilors calling for an end to violence in homeless camps

Five city councilors have issued a signed letter calling for an end to violence during forced evictions in homeless camps in city parks and arguing that Mayor John Tory’s approach has not been an effective solution.

In the letter, city councilors Kristyn Wong-Tam, Shelley Carroll, Mike Layton, Josh Matlow and Gord Perks write that they believe the Moss Park camp will be cleared by police in the coming weeks.

“In the face of this inevitable cleansing, we demand an end to violence and the extreme display of force. There is absolutely no need for sticks, pepper spray or even guns, not when the work has to be done by City Road staff for staff and other field workers, “they write.

Toronto police on Wednesday arrested 26 people in Lamport Stadium Park while enforcing a report of violations the city issued in several major camps last month. The day before, nine people were arrested after a similar clean-up operation in Alexandra Park.

Mayor John Tory’s office sent CBCToronto a lengthy written response Friday afternoon dismissing councilors’ comments and appreciating the work done by city staff.

“After thousands upon thousands of visits offering shelter before and after the issuance of reports of violations, there comes a time when a camp can no longer continue to occupy a public park, threatening the safety and health of people experiencing homelessness and affecting families. and the communities who rely on these parks, “Mayor Tory said in a statement.

Demonstrators trying to tear down a fence have been sprayed with peppers by Toronto police officers enforcing an eviction order at a camp at Lamport Stadium on Wednesday. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Protesters were injured, sprinkled with pepper during forced evictions

Videos circulating on Twitter show police pushing a string of protesters down into Lamport Stadium Park and at least three supporters of the camp residents went to the hospital, according to Doug Johnson Hatlem, a street pastor with the Toronto Sanctuary Ministries.

Police also used pepper spray in some protesters.

Police told the CBC that they made repeated attempts to engage with camp residents and protesters to explain that they were required by law to leave.

Council Mike Layton, who represents Ward 11, University-Rosedale and Dr. Andrew Boozary, executive director of the social health department of the University Health Network, both have spoken out against forced evictions. They provided a compassionate approach that would include dialogue with camp residents and a focus on housing solutions.

Councilwoman Kristyn Wong-Tam, pictured, and four other city councilors wrote Friday that they are “seeking an end to violence and an extreme display of force” by Toronto police in homeless camps in the city. (Paul Borkwood / CBC News)

The letter calls on Tory to adopt a human rights approach

The five councilors called on Mayor John Tory to approve one set of recommendations presented in an open letter from the Toronto Drop-In Network on July 9, which councilors said was supported by more than 200 organizations and individuals calling for a human rights approach to the conflict.

Councilors also said they were “concerned” when they heard that members of the media were prevented from reporting on the evictions of the camp and that the repression of the press entering the event was “undemocratic and unconstitutional”.

A Canadian Press photographer was arrested Tuesday during a police operation in Alexandra Park, though police later said he was stopped by city security guards and no charges were filed.

Today I joined my colleagues @shelleycarroll @JoshMatlow @m_layton @gordperks in research @JohnTory immediately end the violence and the extreme display of force in the recent camp clean-ups and post recommendations on the last Letter Ahead letter: https://t.co/bqjUbWlARx pic.twitter.com/nhaV1JRYx6 –@kristynwongtam

“Mayor Tory, your approach to camping does not effectively address the challenge we face, as you are only moving people experiencing homelessness from parks to alleys, under bridges or to another park. Absolutely no one voted for it. “extreme manifestations of the force it holds occurring under your authority,” the advisers wrote in the letter.

“We all agree that a tent will never be a suitable replacement for a home, but an alternative approach must be taken, as we can not accept more violence and conflict.”

Protesters were at Lamport Stadium ‘to face the police’: Tori

In a rebuttal to the council newspaper, Tory said the camps are “unsafe, unhealthy and illegal” and that nearby workers have referred 1,770 people from inland tosafe housing since April 2020.

“On Wednesday, more protesters were asked to show up outside Lamport Stadiummany more than in Alexandra Park and, as I understand it, some made it clear to our City officials that they were there to confront the police,” he said. in the statement sent to CBC Toronto.

Tory added that the city has spent $ 600 million on housing and housing for people this year and announced nine new support housing projects “consisting of more than 700 new homes across the city”.

“There are some councilors who in their public comments about the camps continue to ignore the work done by our tireless city staff to ensure that our shelters are as safe as possible, that our shelters are free from COVID-19 explosions. “(as they have been for more than five weeks), and to contact people in unsafe camps and encourage them to have a safe home shelter with the right supports and a way to permanent shelter.” tha Tory.

“Some of these same councilors in recent years have advocated for an expansion of the housing system that they now suggest is inadequate.”

He went on to say that “most” of the recommendations advised by councilors have already been made by the city, “including expanding processes to engage experienced people living and housing users in service improvements and developing guidance materials for controls. bedding, food and nutrition “.