Chip shortages will continue in 2022 – Top International News

1. US Gatherings Increased by Quarterly Earnings

US markets are set to close in the high weeks after a dramatic decline last Monday and last Friday. Key indicators are heading for new all-time corporate earnings growth for the last quarter beating all estimates.

Data from Bloomberg show that 87% of S&P 500 companies that have reported profits so far have beaten analysts’ estimates. American Express credit card company jumped more than 5% after adding a record number of new customers to its Platinum card in the quarter.

Stoxx Europe is up 0.96%

Dow Jones is up 0.56%

NASDAQ increased 0.25%

2. Lack of chips to continue in 2022

Economists and Analysts expect the shortage of semiconductor chips to continue in 2022 and will hit smart devices like mobile phones and so on. Many Taiwanese semiconductor companies have increased production in China because Covid restrictions have affected production in Taiwan. But that will not be enough as the automotive sector has already been in pain.

3. Tokyo Olympics Covid Related Top 100 Brand Cases

The number of Tokyo Olympics linked to Covid-19 positive cases crossed 100 worrying signs on Friday with the addition of 19 new cases. The Olympic Games will officially open today with a ceremony with a maximum of 1000 people.

4. Cobham offers $ 3.6 billion to buy ultra electronics

British aerospace and defense group Cobham on Friday offered $ 3.6 billion (Rs 26,796 Rs) to take over rival Ultra Electronics. The latest offer is around a 42% premium on the Ultra closing closing price and the new 35 35 offer per share is better than the previous 28 28 offer per share.

5. The Sinopharm vaccine may provide poor protection for the Elderly, the study says

A study from Hungary has shown that the Chinas Sinopharm vaccine provides poor protection against Covid-19 for the elderly. Many South American and Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE have taken Sinopharm pictures for their population.

Although it was a small sample size of 450 people, not even one subject over 80 years old had antibodies after receiving the vaccine.

6. China urges tutor enterprises not to be profitable

China is planning to ask school curriculum companies to go unprofitable. The country has an education industry valued at more than $ 100 billion (4 7.4 loop harvests). Stocks related to the industry fell.

These platforms will not be allowed to raise capital or go public. The listed firms may also no longer be allowed to invest in or purchase educational firms that teach in school subjects.

7. Volvo Vehicles Launched to Win the First Half of the Year, IPO Coming Soon

Volvo Cars, owned by China’s Geely Holding, returned to profit in the first half of the year. He posted a profit of over $ 1.5 billion (Rs 11,000 crop) versus a loss of $ 989 million (Rs 73,700 crop) in the first half of last year.

Profits have been boosted by growing demand for electric cars and are higher than profits in the first half of 2019 before the Covid-19 hit.

The company is considering conducting an initial public offering (IPO) before the end of this year.

8. The founder of Telegram says he was aware of Pegasus Spyware since 2018

Telegram founder Pavel Durov said on Friday he was aware of being a target of Pegasus Spyware since 2018 itself. He obtained the information saying that one of his cell phone numbers was on the target list of spyware. He said he was not worried about the tracking.

9. Banks rethink the Evergrande mortgage that stops after HKMA questions

At least two of Hong Kong’s largest lenders are reviewing mortgage terminations for unfinished properties of China Evergrande Group after the decisions were questioned by the de facto central bank of the cities, according to people familiar with the matter.

Possible turnover from HSBC Holdings Plc and Bank of China Ltd.s Hong Kong unit comes just days after banks suspended mortgages amid growing doubts about Evergrande’s financial health.