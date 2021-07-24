International
Global Warriors: Let Games Begin
All are headed from Tokyo as the Warriors and their respective international teams complete their preparations for the Olympics. The four Dubs will represent three nations at the Tokyo Summer Games Draymond Green (USA), Steve Kerr (USA), Nico Mannion (Italy) and Mike Brown (Nigeria), with the Olympic tournament taking place on Saturday.
First up: group round.
The 12 competing teams are divided into three groups of four teams, with each team playing a total of three matches (one match against the other team in their group). The top two teams, as determined by the loss record, from each group advance to the knockout round. The top two third-place teams will also advance to the knockout round, rounding out the eight teams in the quarterfinals.
A draw will take place to determine the pairings of the four quarter-final matches, with measures in place to prevent teams from the same starting group to face in the initial elimination round.
The race is played in a knockout format and the draw will produce an Olympic bracket for the road to the gold medal. To be crowned Olympic champion, a team must play six matches, three in the group stage and three through elimination rounds (quarterfinals, semifinals, medal games), instead of eight as in previous tournaments.
The groups for the Tokyo Olympics are set with Team USA, which includes Green striker and coach Kerr, in Group A. Mannion (Italy) and Brown (Nigeria), both in Group B, are guaranteed to go finger up top final group game match on Friday, July 30, at 9:40 pm (Pacific)
The USA team will not face Italy or Nigeria unless the teams meet at some point in the knockout round, which will remain undecided until the pool game is over and the qualifying teams advance to the knockout stage of the Olympic competition.
WARS N IN TOKYO OLYMPICS
Saturday, July 24th
9:40 p.m.
Italy vs. Germany
Sunday, July 25th
1:20 am
Nigeria vs Australia
5:00 p.m.
USA v. France
Tuesday, July 27th
6:00 p.m.
Nigeria vs Germany
9:40 p.m.
US against Iran
Wednesday, July 28th
1:20 am
Italy vs Australia
Friday, July 30th
9:40 p.m.
Italy vs Nigeria
Saturday, July 31st
5:00 p.m.
USA v. Czech Republic
Olympic basketball is played according to the rules set by FIBA and not the NBA, so there will be a number of minor changes to the Olympics than what Dub Nation has learned when watching Fighters in action.
The Olympic quarters will be shortened to ten minutes, one player errs in the fifth foul, and each team will have five breaks, which can only be called by coaches. Moreover, the playing time stops only in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and any extra periods.
There will be no bouncing balls, but draws are decided by alternating possession. Unlike the NBA game, goal retention is allowed in the Olympics, with attacking players able to touch the ball when it is on the edge or inside the row. Finally, only five seconds will be allowed for wrong shots.
After a stunning 90-87 victory over Team USA and a 2-1 finish at several recent Las Vegas Olympics, (Mike) Brown stated that he has high expectations while leading Team Nigeria to Tokyo. Nigeria’s 12-man Olympic team has eight active NBA players: Precious Achiuwa (Miami Heat), Chimezie Metu (Sacramento Kings), Jordan Nwora (Milwaukee Bucks), Jahlil Okafor (Detroit Pistons), Josh Okogie (Minnesota Timberwol) , KZ Okpala (Heat), Miye Oni (Jazz Utah) and Gabe Nnamdi Vincent (Heat).
During the Olympic tunes, Green averaged 6.3 points, 13 assists, eight blocks and four steals in 21.5 minutes per game. Mannion averaged 17.7 points and four assists per game as he shot 48.4 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from the crossbar for the Italian national team after they recently won their Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
While Mannion has international experience as a member of the Italian national team in qualifying for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, this is his first appearance at the Olympics. Green made his Olympic debut in 2016, winning a gold medal with Team USA while averaging 1.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
Stay updated on the Warriors as the Olympic rings begin this weekend in Tokyo.
