First Lady Jill Biden, Emmanuel Macron watch 3-on-3 Olympic basketball

TOKYO first lady Jill Biden watched the U.S. women’s match against France in the 3 to 3 basketball tournament on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics. Upon her arrival at Aomi Urban Sports Park, Biden greeted French President Emmanuel Macron.

With no fans allowed on the basketball court, there were plenty of empty seats around Biden, Macron and their security details. Biden was wearing one Ralph Lauren blue blazer the same style USA Team athletes dressed in the opening ceremony and a blue t-shirt with a US flag despite the heat and humidity. She saw American women open 3×3 tournament game with a 17-10 victory against France.

“We passed at the end and just said, ‘Yo, thank you very much …’ No ‘Yo’. We will not … ‘Thank you very much for coming’,” said US player Kelsey Plum about meeting the lady seen after the match. “Hopefully she enjoyed it and she said she was really proud of us. So I think we gained a little more.”