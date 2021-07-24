International
Sydney to receive additional vaccines as COVID cases increase
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Sydney will receive another 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week to fight the spread of its worsening COVID, Canberra said on Saturday, changing an opposition from the Australian government and other states last day to a prayer for more supplies.
Australia reported on Saturday 176 new cases of COVID acquired in the country, a third consecutive daily record with almost all cases in the state of New South Wales, based in the country’s largest city, Sydney.
Officials fear the blast could endanger the rest of the country.
Challenging a house arrest order across the country, however, 3,500 mostly masked protesters clashed with police in central Sydney, declaring a month-long blockade on what the state police minister said was the most serious case. good of a widespread event from the beginning of the pandemic.
You do not have to be an epidemiologist to understand that if this is a widespread event, we can forget about lifting the restrictions next week, New South Wales Police Minister David Elliott told reporters.
Police arrested 57 people with more under investigation, facing heavy fines and penalties.
There were protests in Melbourne and Adelaide, also under blockade, and in Brisbane, where there are no restrictions. Police arrested six people in Melbourne, including one for assaulting an emergency worker and fined dozens more for disobeying orders to stay within 5km of the home.
New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard stressed the urgent need for states to supply additional vaccines, adding that with so many people curbing home-stay messages it was the only way to stop the transmission of the virus.
At the moment it is like doing a fight with both arms behind your back, he told reporters.
New South Wales reported 163 cases acquired instead of COVID-19 on Saturday, up from 136 the day before, with 37 patients in intensive care.
Hazzard renewed call for other states to drop some Pfizer vaccines so young people in Sydney hotspots could be vaccinated, reminding neighboring states of the help New South Wales had provided during other crises .
“I do not see enough difference between beating fires and beating again … floods and beating this COVID virus that can actually create massive problems for the whole country if it gets worse here in New South Wales,” he said.
Victoria State Health Minister Martin Foley said he had no backup vaccine for New South Wales but fully supported the federal government by sending them extra doses from a national reserve as they were clearly in the greatest need.
Of the new cases in New South Wales, at least 45 had spent time in the community while being infectious, state health authorities said. That figure looks closely as the state weighs in on whether it should last a deadlock that should end on July 30th.
A particular problem was the spread of the virus through family visits, Hazzard said. In one case, 18 infections were linked to a single gathering after a family tragedy, said NSW Director of Health Jeremy McAnulty.
Victoria, which includes Melbourne, reported 12 cases won instead of the coronavirus on Saturday, from 14 days ago, in what Foley called a safeguard as the second most populous state weighs in if it has to lift a strong blockade from Tuesday evening.
South Australia, also in the blockade, reported a new case, linked to a known explosion.
Despite its battle with the peaks of infections, mostly of the Delta variant, Australia has managed to keep its epidemic largely under control with a total of around 32,600 cases and 916 deaths.
Reporting by Sonali Paul; Edited by Grant McCool, Robert Birsel and Edmund Klamann
