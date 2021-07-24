International
San Bruno Lions Club Leader Receives Global Appointment | Local News
Ken Ibarra, a former San Bruno councilor, was elected to the Board of Directors of Lions Clubs International, a global service organization with approximately 1.4 million members in more than 200 countries, where he will assist in making decisions and policies for organization. in all the world.
Ibarra has been a member of the San Bruno Lions club since 1992, under the district including San Francisco, San Mateo County and Palo Alto which consists of 54 clubs and nearly 1,600 members. He was approved by the state of California and elected last month on June 29, joining a total of 34 international directors. The term will last two years.
Our district has not had a national director for over 60 years. So I’m very proud of that, Ibarra said.
He said he initially joined the San Bruno Lions Club to be with friends and for his social aspect. He then became club president in 1998 and district governor from 2009 to 2010 where he worked to support and inspire clubs across the district.
My strong involvement has been in leadership training. So I was part of the Leadership Institute, not just the district but also the state for over 10 years, he said.
His involvement with the San Bruno Lions club includes helping build many satellite parks and sponsoring the Posy Parade, a parade modeled after the Tournament of Roses Parade. Recently, the club has been involved in providing vision control to preschoolers and elementary schools to control children’s vision, using a technical device to check for abnormality and then referring them to a vision professional if necessary.
We were very proud of that, we were very ingrained in the community. Weve done a lot during COVID, and helping families and businesses. And it also helped the club grow, he said.
Ibarra is also a licensed architect and started a business shortly after moving to San Bruno in 1983. After getting involved with the community through his work as well as through his girls ’schools and sports teams, he decided to run for the Council. City to do more for the city. He began serving on the council in 1996 and has been there for 22 years.
Twenty-two years seems like a long time, but there were just so many things we were very proud to be able to accomplish, he said.
Projects he was part of include the arrival of the BART station and then the new Caltrain platform, redeveloping 20 acres which produced more than 1,600 housing units and supporting the remodeling of Tanforan Stores, he said.
It would not have happened if I did not have people, he said. The people I have met over these 29 years have supported me.
He also served alongside Vice President Marty Medina and Ibarra asked Medina to join the San Bruno Lions and now sponsors him.
We were trying to find ways to improve our community through the Lions and other organizations, Medina said. He won this honor and it was actually a vote from the Lions across California, our region and his deserving. He has been in the Lions for a very long time.
2/ https://www.smdailyjournal.com/news/local/san-bruno-lions-club-leader-receives-global-appointment/article_1111f7d6-ec35-11eb-a107-db10ea79793a.html
