Owners of hair salons before Christ targeted by graffiti against masks
Owners of a White Rock salon are talking after their business was targeted by vandals, presumably because it required customers to wear a mask.
Sandra Davie, one of the owners of the DC Krew Hair Company, arrived at work on Thursday to find the “Nazi Mask” engraved across the front of the business in bright orange.
“We were quite disappointed,” Davie told Global News on Friday. “I think the anti-maskers are looking for some opportunity to state their case.”
DC Krew opened in January 2020, but was forced to close due to COVID-19 after only 10 weeks in operation.
When they reopened, Davie said the business was strict about COVID-19 protocols.
While they have slowly removed many of those policies as the province opened up, as a group they decided to wear masks in place even though they were no longer legally required after July 1st.
“We wanted to make sure when people came in they felt comfortable, safe,” she said.
When the mandatory mask mandate was lifted, most of the salon staff had not been fully vaccinated, and as of Friday only half of them had been able to take both photos.
Co-owner Madie Clark said beyond safety and comfort issues, there are practical business reasons the salon has maintained mask policy in the country.
Clark said officials had not yet given up on the policy that allowed WorkSafeBC to close a business for 10 days if three employees were to test positive for COVID-19.
Until they say, “No, if there is COVID attached to your salon, we will not close you,” which is what has happened so far, we will keep our masks on and it will make sense for him all, “she said.
“It only takes one person to come with COVID and we are not following the protocol and suddenly a couple of us come down with COVID and then what? If you think of it as a small business, two weeks is about $ 20,000. No one can afford it. ”
According to the WorkSafeBC website, politics remains in place.
The RCMP participated after the incident with graffiti, and one of the officers even helped remove the paint from the saloon windows.
Anyone with information is required to contact the police.
Davie, however, said he would be happy to talk to anyone who has concerns about his mask policy.
“If you want to ask me or Madie why we have a mask policy here, come talk to us,” she said.
“Do not demolish our building. “So cowardly.”
