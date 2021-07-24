Yellowstone Climate Assessment Featured in International News

A climate report for the Greater Yellowstone Area co-authored by Montana Emerita State University Professor of Regents Cathy Whitlock has gained worldwide traction since it was published June 23rd.

Greatest estimate of the Yellowstone climate, a collaborative effort between MSU, the U.S. Geological Survey and the University of Wyoming, is a comprehensive look at climate change in the area using data from 1950 to 2018. Since 1950, the report says, average temperatures in the Yellowstone Area The magnitude has gone up to 2.3 degrees Fahrenheit and the snowfall has decreased by 25%. If the trend continues, that average temperature could rise another 10 degrees by the end of the century and drastically change the landscape.

Whitlock, a paleoecologist who has spent more than four decades studying environmental change, has been on the faculty of Department of Earth Sciences IN College of Letters and Scienceat MSU since 2004, co-founded Montana Institute on Ecosystems and was the first scholar from a Montana institution selected at the National Academy of Sciences. In March, she delivered a speech on TEDxBigSky on how the history of the Yellowstone ecosystem can shed light on its future. Since the report was published, Whitlock has appeared in subsequent articles in news media such as The Guardian and a Canadian Broadcasting Company radio program.

Much of the coverage has gone into potential changes to some of Yellowstone National Park’s most prominent features, such as its waters. A July 16 segment on “Day 6,” a CBC news radio show, begins with notes on this summer’s extreme heat, drought, and fires in western Canada.

“There is also a crisis south of the border, including Yellowstone National Park, which is now under an alarm,” says manager Brent Bambury at the segment’s entrance, “As the climate warms, Yellowstone Park is losing snow – and potentially Old Loyal,”From Episode 555.

“I worry about future generations, like my granddaughter,” Whitlock says on the program. “Will she know the places I love in Yellowstone when she starts exploring it? “It’s changing so fast.”

The Guardian, one of the UK’s leading newspapers that has become a global news organization, proclaimed “Yellowstone’s most famous water can be shut down, with major consequences”, in a July 6 headline.

In the article, Whitlock states that Old Faithful has dried up in the past, and the mega droughts that made it stop exploding were potentially less extreme than what we are seeing now.

“We are now moving to a climate that looks even warmer and drier than those periods,” Whitlock says in the article. “This is crazy. “It is possible that the entire water heater and plumbing basin will change.”

Water is not the only thing at risk with rising temperatures.

“As trees die because of the hotter climate, forests may shrink in the coming decades, which will have a cascading effect: less forest and fewer tree roots means more grass and more erosion.” says the article. “Drier grass means less nutrients for large mammals. Less water also damages everything from migratory and aquatic species to pastures like bison, which face nutrient depletion from dried plants. “

The article concludes with a prayer and a little hope from Whitlock, who is noted for devoting much of her career to sharing the changes she sees in her research with the public in the hope of promoting positive change.

“What we do in the next decade is critical,” she says to conclude the article. “We have new technologies, we can solve this. We just need the will to do it. ”