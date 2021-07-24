International
Coronavirus: What is happening around the world on Saturday
The last:
Thousands took to the streets of Sydney and other Australian cities on Saturday to protest pandemic blockade restrictions amid another rise in COVID-19 cases, and police made many arrests after crowds blew up barriers and threw plastic bottles and potted plants.
Masked participants marched from Sydney Victoria Park to City Hall in the central business district, holding signs demanding “freedom” and “truth”.
There was a heavy police presence in Sydney, including mounted police and riot officers, in response to what authorities said was an unauthorized protest activity. Police arrested 57 people after objects were thrown at officers.
The protest comes as COVID-19 case numbers in the state of New South Wales reached another record with 163 new infections in the last 24 hours.
Greater Sydney has been closed for the past four weeks, with residents able to leave home with only a reasonable excuse.
‘Cases that go through the roof’
“We live in a democracy, and normally I’m certainly the one who supports the rights of people to protest … but at the present time, we have cases going through the roof and we have people who think it ‘s okay to come out there and maybe be close to each other in a demonstration, “said State Health Minister Brad Hazzard.
In Melbourne, thousands of masked protesters took to the city center chanting “freedom”. Some of them ignited flames as they gathered outside the Victoria State House of Parliament.
They carried banners, including one that read: “This is not about a virus, but about total government control over the people.”
A car protest rally was also planned in Adelaide, which is also under blockade. Police warned they would make arrests for illegal activities.
As of Friday, 15.4 percent of the country’s population aged 16 and over received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We have turned the corner, we have solved it. We are hitting the signs we need to do, a million doses a week are now being delivered,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison. “We are well on our way to where we want to be by the end of the year and potentially faster than that.”
The government said it would send thousands of additional doses of Pfizer-BioNTech to Sydney next week, while adults in Australia’s largest city are also being asked to “consider strongly” AstraZeneca-Oxford due to the lack of Pfizer supplies.
What is happening in Tokyo
An Iranian nurse who cared for patients with COVID-19 at home and picked up the disease herself won a bear in the men’s 10-meter air pistol at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
At the age of 41, Javad Foroughi became the oldest medalist of his country, participating in his first Olympics. He trained for the event while working at a hospital in the Iranian city of Ilam.
“I’m very happy that I did my job on both sides,” Foroughi said through an interpreter. “As a nurse, we struggled with COVID and it was very difficult. As a shooter, I worked hard the last two years at the moment.”
He also set an Olympic record with 244.8 points, finishing 6.9 ahead of Serbia’s Damir Mikec. China’s Pang Wei, the 2008 gold medalist, took bronze.
Foroughi contracted COVID-19 early in the pandemic and was unable to train for a month. Shutdowns left him nowhere to shoot once he recovered, so he worked on training his body and mind.
He was eventually able to train and compete online with other shooters, adjusting his craft so that he was ready when personal competitions resumed.
What is happening around the world
As of Saturday morning, more than 193.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University case tracking tool. The number of global deaths reported was more than 4.1 million.
IN Asia, mainland China has administered more than 1.5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines since Friday, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.
A total of 1,524,897,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered throughout the Chinese mainland region of 31 level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.
Beijing is promoting vaccination of minors aged 12 to 17, while a number of provinces, regions and municipalities have gradually started their own vaccination programs for adolescents.
Shifangcity in southwest China’s Sichuan province has begun offering COVID-19 vaccines to teens between the ages of 15 and 17.
IN Europe, 23,947 new cases were reported in Russia on Saturday, along with 799 other deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Russia has been catching an increase in cases blaming authorities for the more contagious version of the delta, though some officials have suggested in recent days that cases, at least in Moscow, have begun to fall.
IN Africana, Tanzania on Saturday received the first batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 onemillion vaccines donated by the US government.
Tanzania had been among the few countries in Africa that had not yet received the vaccine or started vaccinating its population, largely because its former leader had claimed that prayer had defeated COVID-19 in the country.
The vaccines were received by the Secretary of State and the US Ambassador at the airport in Dar es Salaam. Former Tanzanian President John Magufuli, who died in March, had refused to accept the vaccines after he claimed that three days of prayer had cured the country of the virus in June 2020.
