



Saskatchewan health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. One death was in the area adjacent to the North-East and in the 60-69 age group. The second death was in the 50-59 age group and in the Regina area. As of Friday there were 577 deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. The province also did not report new cases of COVID-19 in North Central, involving Prince Albert. This was among a total of 51 cases reported in the province. Of the 49,608 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 312 are considered active. North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has nine active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has eight active cases and North Central 3 has two active cases. There are now 64 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. Of the 54 reported receiving patient care, six are in North Central. Of the 10 people reported as in intensive care, three are in North Central. The current seven-day average for new cases is 34, or 2.8 cases per 100,000 population. Another 25 recoveries were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,719. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,915 cases are from the North area (4,752 North-West, 4,552 North-Central and 1,611 North-East). Yesterday there were 1,654 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan. As of July 23, 950,698 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. There were 8,204 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,374,210. There were 590 doses administered in the North Central Area reported on Friday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North-West, Far North, Far North-West, Central West, Central East, South-West, South-East, South-Center, Regina, and Saskatoon. There were 276 doses administered with information on the waiting area, By province, 74 percent of those 12 and older received their first dose and 61 percent of those 12 and older were fully vaccinated. 638 total disturbance variants identified in North Central There are still 638 confirmed issues of concern (VOCs) identified by the province in the North Central area as of July 22nd. This was among the 12,333 variants of anxiety identified by the Saskatchewan review to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far East, Central West, Central East, South-West, South-Center, and South-East. There are currently 83 pending cases. There are 83 variants identified in the area adjacent to the North East. Regina led the province with 4831 VOCs identified. No new descent results were reported today. Of the 7,961 VOCs with lines identified by the complete genome sequence in Saskatchewan, 7,027 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 419 are Gamma (P.1) and 505 are Delta (B .1.617 .2) -Advertising-

