Esther Dingley family calls for clarity after claim of human remains found in Pyrenees | UK News





The charity representing the family of British hacker Esther Dingley says it is seeking urgent clarification after reports emerged that possible human remains had been found near the place where the woman had disappeared in the Pyrenees. LBT Global said in a declaration posted on Facebook was aware of the discovery of what MAY be human near Esther DINGLEY’s last known location. We are urgently seeking clarification. The family has been informed of the discovery and we are supporting them now. The 37-year-old had just walked in the mountains near the Spanish and French border and was last seen on November 22 last year. The charity said it would not make any further announcements until further details were confirmed, adding that developments could take days or even weeks. This comes after the Daily Mirror reported that Spanish police sources had said the human bones were found Friday near the place where Durham’s wife went missing. The newspaper also quoted French police chief Jean Marc Bordinaro as saying: “We can not say anything at the moment because the discovery of the bones is very recent and they need to be properly analyzed.” For six years, Dingley and her partner Dan Colegate, 38, had lived the adventure of a lifetime, walking through Europe. The couple, who have been together for 18 years, left good jobs and their Durham home to take to the streets in a camping van after Colegate nearly died after surgery, three weeks before they got married. Dingley was last seen on November 22 in the Luchonnais region of southwestern France. She had gone for a month on solo walks while Colegate remained in Gers in southwestern France, sitting in a farmhouse. Her last communication was a selfie with herself at the top of the Pic de Sauvegarde, sent to Colegate, on November 22nd. Bordinaro spoke in December about a search that was really difficult: Normally at the beginning of an investigation we have something to pursue, but we have absolutely nothing.

