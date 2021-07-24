Thousands Protest Coronavirus Blockages in AustraliaExBulletin







Thousands took to the streets of Sydney and other Australian cities on Saturday to protest blocking restrictions amid another rise in cases, and police made several arrests after crowds broke through barriers and threw plastic bottles and plants. Masked participants marched from Sydney Victoria Park to City Hall in the central business district, holding signs demanding "freedom" and "truth". There was a heavy police presence in Sydney, including mounted police and riot officers in response to what authorities said was an unauthorized protest activity. Police confirmed a number of arrests had been made after the objects were thrown at officers. New South Wales police said they recognized and supported the rights to free speech and peaceful assembly, but the protest was a violation of public health orders. "The priority for NSW Police is always the safety of the wider community," a police statement said.

The protest comes as COVID-19 case numbers in the state reached another record with 163 new infections in the last 24 hours. Greater Sydney has been closed for the past four weeks, with residents able to leave home with only a reasonable excuse. "We live in a democracy and normally I'm certainly the one who supports the rights of people to protest … but at the moment we have cases going through rooftops and we have people who think it 's okay to go out there and maybe to be close to each other in a demonstration, "said State Health Minister Brad Hazzard. In Melbourne, thousands of masked protesters took to the city center chanting "freedom". Some of them ignited flames as they gathered outside the Victoria State House of Parliament.

They carried banners, including one that read: "This is not about a virus, but about total government control over the people." A car protest rally is also planned in Adelaide, which is also under blockade, with police warning that they will make arrests for illegal activities. As of Friday, 15.4% of the country's population aged 16 and over had received both strokes for COVID-19. "We have turned the corner, we have solved it. We are hitting the signs we need to do, a million doses a week are now being delivered," said Prime Minister Scott Morrison. "We are well on our way to where we want to be by the end of the year and potentially faster than that." The federal government said it would send thousands of extra doses of Pfizer to Sydney while adults in Australia's largest city were also asked to "strongly consider" AstraZeneca in view of Pfizer's lack of supplies.

