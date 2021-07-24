Hungary Pride: Thousands Join Action as LGBTQ People Face Growing Hostility





Andras Szolnoki, 55, an anthropologist from the eastern city of Debrecen, said he joined the march reprimanding “the Orbn regime and the rights of LGBTQI people who have been targeted by the government for the past four years”.

For Szolnoki, only a “revolutionary approach” would change the status quo in Hungary, where last month, right-wing populist ministers passed a law that essentially forbids LGBTQ issues from being discussed in school.

“It’s more than just a march,” Szolnoki told CNN. “The point is for Hungary to unite with the Europeans and show equality.”

The new law, backed by Prime Minister Victor Orbn, bans all educational materials and programs for children that are considered to promote homosexuality and gender reassignment. After harsh international criticism, including a scathing assessment (and an incentive to repeal it) from the European Union, of which Hungary is a member, Orbn has proposed holding a referendum that would ask the public if they support “promoting” content related to sexual orientation towards children. The prime minister is demanding a “no” vote. But for people gathered for Pride Saturday, the answer is a resounding yes. Critics of the law argue that holding a referendum – a five-question vote – is problematic in itself. LGBTQ activist Akos Modolo, 26, told CNN that the issue with the referendum is that it poses many “key questions” to the public, noting the similarities with a 2016 referendum on the EU refugee resettlement plan. Hungary rejected that proposal but failed to reach a turnout threshold, making the referendum legally binding. “Even if you support LGBT rights, you would not automatically say yes to these questions,” Modolo said. “The government is using this as a political tool,” he said, explaining that the government’s strategy is to “always look for an enemy to blame” in order to “attract the anger of voters”. “Importers it is important to have a discussion,” Modolo added. “But this is not a discussion – it is a campaign of hatred.” Saturday’s show was a way LGBTQ activists are being pushed back against this discrimination. Balint Rigo, 27, one of the organizers of Pride, told CNN that “a lot has happened in recent years and it’s time to show that we are not okay with it.” “Minorities have been systematically attacked and we are here to say enough,” Rigo said, adding that this year’s event is expected to see far more participants than in previous years, which have attracted crowds of up to 20,000 people. That’s because “people are not just coming for LGBTQ groups,” Rigo said, “they will be coming for minorities in general.” “There is power in numbers and we may not be able to change anything in the short term, but together we are a symbol of solidarity,” he added. A 2020 report by the Bratislava-based global think-tank Globsec found that a majority of Hungarians disagree with the demonization of the LGBTQ community, with 55% disagreeing with the statement that LGBTQ rights represent a decadent ideology, despite anti- gay set up by the current government. According to the report, almost half of Hungarians agree to guarantee the rights of LGBTQ people. Yet some believe the years of state-sponsored homophobia are finally yielding. In the southern city of Szeged, partners Reka Spohn and Monika Rapi say they and their two daughters have always felt accepted in their community. But the recent move by the government has changed them all for them. “They (the government) are acting as if we are a danger to children, that we are dangerous to children,” Sphon said. “If they say it enough times, people will start believing it,” she added. It notes the visibility of anti-LGBTQ signs across the country. The government campaign, billed as a public consultation before the referendum, raises key questions, with emojis attached to them. In the capital, propaganda is visible on almost every street corner, with signs asking the question: “Are you angry with Brussels?” and, “Are you worried that your child will face sexual propaganda?” The new law states that sex education classes in school are provided only by government-registered groups, with teachers banned from teaching books with LGBTQ characters or themes. It also prohibits the representation of LGBTQ persons on television during the day or the first hours of the evening. While Orbn says the law is not about violating LGBTQ rights, but about preserving parents’ right to choose how to raise their children, Spohn says the message is clear. “They act as if we do not exist,” she said. The couple are prepared to leave the country if things get worse – an idea that is being considered by many across Hungary’s LGBTQ communities. But others still think the battle is worth fighting at home. In November, Hubert Hlatky-Schlichter and his gay father launched a campaign to raise awareness about rainbow families – defined as a single-parent family identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex or queer. “This is just the beginning, because we are everywhere,” Hlatky-Schlichter said. “Our existence is not propaganda. The very existence of rainbow families is not propaganda,” said Balazs Redley, a father. Redli, a journalist worried about the future his son will face, says there is room for everyone in Hungary. “We just want to live in this country like everyone else.”

CNN’s Saskya Vandoorne and Melissa Bell reported from Budapest. Kara Fox reported and wrote from Ireland.

