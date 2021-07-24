New blockades in Asia cast doubt on growth recovery: Barclays

MUMBAI: As a new variant of the deadly coronavirus begins to engage Asian countries, economists remain concerned about the pace of economic recovery. Restrictions imposed to curb the spread represent new rising winds in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or Asia, while technology exports could keep North Asia relatively isolated amid vaccinations that remain slow, said global investment bank Barclays.

Asia’s relative success in covid-19 content in 2020 seems to have been undone by the spread of the delta variant, just as an economic recovery had begun to participate throughout the region. Health spending is on the rise, with more than 10,000 new infections and nearly 3,000 deaths reported in all eight countries on July 21st alone. Health systems are under great strain. Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia appear to be the current hottest countries, reporting the highest number of cases and deaths. In contrast, new cases are being drawn in India, the Philippines and Taiwan.

Restrictions to varying degrees have been imposed throughout the region. However, mobility indicators show a milder economic impact compared to the blockades imposed in 2020, possibly due to low compliance levels, despite the imposition of very strict restrictions, particularly in Thailand and Indonesia, Barclays said.

According to Barclays, if new cases continue to rise, with deaths gathered together, harsher blockages or longer periods of restrictions cannot be ruled out, which would mean the smell of growth. This has already been seen in Singapore, despite the relatively high level of vaccinations in the country.

Even when the peak in India is retreating, the coyote wave has shifted eastward, with Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Korea reporting record numbers of daily infections.

At the other end of the spectrum are Singapore and Taiwan; both were successful in managing their outbreaks last year, but saw new infections on the rise until April-May. As Taiwan has managed to flatten its curve, Singapore reinstated movement restrictions on July 22 to curb wider community broadcasts by new groups.

The current trajectory of new covid-19 infections in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia suggests that cases have not yet peaked in these countries. The case loads are particularly troubling as deaths as part of the cases are also rising, “Barclays said.

He added that the resurgence in covid infections has turned Asian countries into blockades similar to those imposed last year. This can be seen as a setback, as governments have tried to fuel economic recovery.

Experience from India’s second weakening wave has shown that cases of the delta variant may begin to decline significantly as mobility declines significantly, either voluntarily or due to strict restrictions, Barclays said.

Overall, Barclays expects vaccination rates to rise from current levels in most countries, but still remains far from government targets.

We recognize that these estimates may be subject to rapid change, with governments constantly striving to secure more vaccine supply arrangements and receive faster deliveries. Moreover, rapid adjustments by the authorities to the prescribed intervals between two doses, mixing of vaccines, provision of amplifying photographs, can significantly alter our current chronological estimates, “Barclays said.

Subscribe to Ment bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.