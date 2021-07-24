NS Elections: Low wages, workers’ rights become big issues like rising cost of living – Halifax

As the cost of living continues to rise, low-wage winners in Nova Scotia are wondering what the next provincial government will do to help them survive.

A café employee in the Halifax area, whom Global News has agreed to keep anonymous to avoid compromising his work, makes $ 13 an hour, which is five cents above the provincial minimum wage.

The worker, who is identified as queer, transgender and disabled, said he is lucky to have a partner who makes more money than he and a supportive family network.

I feel like I did not have that support, I probably would not be particularly comfortable, but I am lucky to be in the situation I am in, he said, noting that many people in the LGBTQ2 community do not have the kind of family support he does.

Now I am comfortable, but I can not easily be if something would happen in my living situation.

According to Hailie Tattrie, an organizer with Fight for $ 15 and Fairness Halifax, these precarious environments are common among people earning less than a living wage in Nova Scotia, which the Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives estimates ranges from 16, $ 18 to $ 21.80 per hour.

Tattrie says she sells lucky she is doing above the minimum wage, but through her work, she sell spoke to people struggling to make a living at less than $ 12.95 an hour.

So a lot of people I know people my age, people who are older have moved home during the pandemic. The minimum wage was not high enough before COVID-19, and certainly the hell is not high enough now, she said.

Activists say minimum wage is still too low in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia April 1, 2021



Another part of the issue is the precarious nature of minimum wage jobs: paid sick days are few; many do not provide full-time hours so that the employer avoids giving benefits to employees; and schedules are often erratic, which can make it difficult to get a second job.

The idea of ​​pulling themselves out of their elevators and working hard to find better opportunities is moving further and further away from reality, Tattrie said.

It’s not as simple as, Go find a better job, she said, noting that the education required to advance credentials is out of reach for many people.

Education is so expensive. Surprisingly so. It takes a lot of time, it takes a lot of money. Many people are not privileged enough to be able to go to school more.

Honestly, regardless of whether you are a neuroscientist or you are getting me coffee in a window, you deserve a living wage.

Even with the best credentials, earning a higher salary is not a guarantee. The cafe worker who spoke to Global News graduated with a bachelor’s degree in January last year and has not been able to find a well-paid job and has even seen jobs that require a degree that pays roughly what he does now .

I am not using my degree and have to drive three communities for my job and I am earning $ 13 an hour, he said.

Its kind of how funny it is how hard it is to find work, and when you can, regardless of whether you are using the degree, still make the minimum wage.

An electoral issue

Ahead of the 41st Nova Scotia election, Tattrie is encouraging voters to think about issues that matter to them and research that the party platform aligns with their views.

If these are issues that matter to you, which I believe are important to many Nova Scotians, including me, you should consider this when you go to the polls on August 17, Tattrie said.

So far, Nova Scotia’s New Democratic Party has been campaigning for social issues like a $ 15 minimum wage, 10 sick days paid and permanent rent control.

House prices in Nova Scotia are an election issue





House prices in Nova Scotia are an election issue



According to Lars Osberg, a professor of economics at Dalhousie University and a research associate with the Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives, it was difficult to resolve a dominant issue during this election.

Liberals clearly want to be re-elected, and they have had elections in the summer when people do not pay much attention to them, and this is a very short campaign, he said.

So there really has not been a defining issue of politics, at least for my perception.

No more essentials

While most of our lives have been consumed over the past year and a half by the COVID-19 pandemic, more people have been vaccinated now and there is hope for a return to normalcy in the future.

But with the pandemic itself in the rearview mirror, many of the pre-existing issues exacerbated by COVID-19, such as house prices out of control, remain.

And those problems will return to the agenda with a vengeance in the next two years, Osberg said.

Essential workers once described as ‘heroes’ are still doing below what is considered a living wage.

Particularly low-wage workers in particular, who were once hailed as heroes and told of greed with flowers, as they were all together, are now left in the dust, he said.

Some grocery stores brought in a so-called paycheck hero in the early days of the pandemic, which they discontinued just months later, even though COVID-19 cases continued to rise and hopes for a vaccine were still high.

Those low-wage workers are no less essential than they were a year ago, when we were in the first phase of the blockade, but they were not being paid at the same rate and they still face the problem of how they buy their groceries , how they pay their rent, Osberg said.

While some critics say a higher minimum wage would lead to layoffs and more unemployment, Osberg said most research suggests it is not.

According to a report he wrote in april, research shows that there is no clear indication that there are higher unemployment rates in countries with higher minimum wages.

He added that a higher minimum wage would have only a small impact on the overall cost of living, which has already risen despite wages.

Tatri accepted.

I hear a lot of people arguing, it makes no sense in raising the minimum wage because the cost of living will just go up, she said.

Well, I hate to break it down into people, but the cost of living is rising exponentially for years. The minimum wage just does not match it.

The province is currently reviewing its approach to the minimum wage, with a report expected by the end of the calendar year.