Exporters worry ahead of new Brexit regulations

Concerns have been expressed about the state of readiness among Irish exporters for the next set of post-Brexit regulations which will enter into force in October.

At present, products coming from the UK, which is now a non-EU country, may be subject to customs and other controls when they arrive in Ireland.

From October 1, the process will also apply to goods going in the other direction.

The new controls will relate to any product that is of animal origin and means that exports will need to have export health certificates before entering the UK.

Agriculture, Food and Maritime Minister Charlie McConalogue has encouraged producers and exporters to do everything they can to prepare for the new regime.

However, some in the sector are concerned that the new certification system and inspections in the UK will lead to delays and additional costs.

Kieran Tracey of Nolan Transport, now one of the largest transport companies in Europe, with food and other agricultural products occupying a large percentage of its transit business, said there should be more “consensus” between various Irish State agencies involved in export control.

The opening weeks of the post-Brexit era saw delays for transport companies as they dealt with the new round of paperwork and checks, he said, and more headaches could emerge.

“We will see major delays in October. Controls are currently being carried out by the Irish State over goods coming into the country. [from outside the EU] will be made by the UK for goods going to the UK, so if we deal with how we are handling them in a minute, I can see massive delays.

“Any pressure point currently located near ports here or in the UK will worsen when the new UK system goes into effect,” he warned.

“You can see an additional 24 hours of transit time from A to B, from Ireland to the UK, so your 48-hour load is probably double that.”

Michael Flanagan of Walsh Mushrooms with Agriculture Minister Charlie McConologue

Michael Flanagan of Walsh Mushrooms, which has a number of production bases including Gorey in Wexford, Golden in Tipperary and Mullingar in Westmeath, said Brexit has already led to many challenges, including more paperwork and costs.

“There are external factors such as the exchange rate, which has made it a difficult trading environment,” he said.

Delays have already been encountered this year and more could follow in October, “especially the extra costs involved and the proper paperwork and complexity to make sure you don’t get any hiccups, and then your customs clearance fees” .

The latter works with € 60 per load which, and with 50 loads per week amounts to € 3,000 per week in additional costs for the company.

Walsh Mushrooms export about 500 tonnes of produce to the UK each week. This is 90% of its output.

According to the government, 140 people will be recruited and redeployed to carry out any new check needed at Rosslare Port and as support staff.

The post-Brexit regime has already led to a huge increase in the amount of controls on non-EU goods coming into the country, from 3,500 last year to over 30,000 already in 2021.

Minister McConalogue said “additional challenges” have been raised in industry and agriculture, with more to be followed “.

“Thankfully we have had extra time to prepare and for businesses to prepare because Britain delayed the introduction of controls on European goods entering Britain, this came into force for goods entering Ireland on 1 January from Britain, “said Mr. McConologue.

“But it ‘s really important now that businesses are now preparing and my department and officials are engaging with them very intensively before that.

“It’s to ensure that trade flows, there is no disruption and that we continue to maintain access to that British market, which is so important throughout our economy.

“Especially for our agri-food sector where 40% of our total exports go to Britain.”