Disability Rights Coalition demands Nova Scotia be more inclusive – Halifax

In 2013, the incumbent government committed to a ten-year plan for equality, making Nova Scotia fully achievable and promising to close institutions providing community-based living support for all people living with disabilities. limited to 2023.

With 30 months to do, progress so far has been glacial. The Coalition for Disability Rights is skeptical of seeing the government’s promise come true.

The DRC conducted a monthly accountability review of government progress on the map for inclusive communities for people with disabilities.

I would not say we were surprised, but we were shocked and disappointed by the extent to which the government has failed to move forward in its commitments, said Claire McNeil who serves as legal adviser to the DRC.

In 2013, a roadmap was drafted by a task force composed of people working in government and community members which sets out a careful step-by-step plan on how to deal with the crisis at the time towards the exclusion of people with disabilities. disabilities and their isolation.

Vicky Levack, who lives with cerebral palsy and is a disability rights lawyer with DRC has lived in a retirement home since she was 21 years old. She says that although she does not live in an institution, it is not fair that her freedom has been violated as her options were limited.

This model of care is created for people who are at the end of their lives. Not for people in the beginning or trying to live their lives, so we just have to give people better opportunities so that they do not feel compelled to choose like me.

















Levack wants to see Liberal Party leader Iain Rankin keep his Liberal promise if elected Prime Minister.

They had seven years to do something before the pandemic hit and they were dragging their feet, so I did not cut them too lazy. If they were going to do something and they had to stop and say, OK, it will be 2025 because the pandemic stroke, Id figure it out, Levack said.

Levack feels like the disability community has been forgotten.

NDP leader Gary Burrill says this is a key issue for his party. From the provincial lists of NDPs, there are five people with disabilities.

This is something that is very important and that we appreciate very much because those people – they were so hopeful that we will be able to choose them – then they will be able to bring to the leadership table, from their experience lived, the priorities that are needed, Burrill said.

















If elected in the Aug. 17 election, Burrill says the NDP’s commitment is to end what the Liberals intended to do a decade ago.

We will move forward by bringing people into supportive housing or suitable groups, he said.

PC CEO Tim Houston said that although he did not see the report, he believes the current government has not done enough for people living with disabilities.

I think this goes back to a lack of vision and a lack of respect for people, Houston said.

Currently, the government, through its Disability Support program, is helping fewer people with disabilities than it was in 2013 when it engaged in roadmap.

Levack says she wants everyone elected to engage in leadership so that she and others in her community feel like full citizens.

She says she has contacted NS Liberal Leader Iain Rank several times about the matter and his response has been that it is a complex matter.

We need to keep building more small houses. There is a waiting list for which we need to make more withdrawals. We continue to work with community organizations. Elineshte is a difficult deadline to meet, Rankin told a news conference Wednesday in Antigonish.