COVID permit will be required for entry into museums, restaurants





ROMA With daily cases of COVID-19 rising sharply again, Ital will soon require people to have passages that reflect their health status to access gyms, museums, cinemas, inside restaurants and other venues. Government Prime Minister Mario Draghis passed a decree Thursday that orders the use of so-called green permits starting on August 6th. To qualify for a permit, individuals must prove that they have received at least one vaccine dose in the last nine months, recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months, or tested negative in the previous 48 hours. Passages will be required to dine at tables inside restaurants or cafes, attend sporting events, city fairs and conferences, and access casinos, bingo halls and swimming pools, among other activities. according to officials. COVID permit:Tourists need a special COVID-19 permit to climb the Eiffel Tower, to visit French museums Certification is needed to keep economic activity open and will allow people to enjoy entertainment with the certainty that they will not be near contagious people, Draghi said. The Italian economy is doing well. His revival and Italy are growing at a faster pace than that of other EU nations, the prime minister told reporters. About 40 million people in Italy have already fired a green permit, said Health Minister Roberto Speranza. He noted that certification is already required to attend wedding receptions and visit residents of care homes. More than half of people in Italy older than 12 and so eligible for COVID-19 vaccines have received two doses, and several million more have received a first dose. But driven in part by the big street celebrations as Italys wins the last European football championships this month, new everyday cases have climbed up again. Health experts say the delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly gaining traction in much of Italy, facilitating transmission. Still, thanks to vaccination, the pressure on hospitals has been drastically reduced, Draghi said. While Italy was reporting nearly 400 virus-related deaths a day four months ago, the number has been much lower recently, with less than a dozen deaths recorded in the last few days. The vaccine campaign allowed the economy to revive, Draghi said. The first thing I have to say is to invite all Italians to be vaccinated and get it right away. Get the COVID vaccine, it will travel:These are places open to fully vaccinated Americans

