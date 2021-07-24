In Hungary, a Fighting LGBTQ Community Takes to the Streets





BUDAPEST Defiant, colorful and proud, thousands of Hungarians marched through Budapest on Saturday to support the LGBTQ community fighting for the country and to protest against the far-right policies of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This year the Budapest Pride March had all the hallmarks of a celebration, but it was also a protest, its organizers said, against a recently passed law that critics say equates homosexuality with pedophilia and set strict boundaries on sex education, including banning the portrayal of LGBTQ lifestyles for minors. The law is often compared to a 2013 Russian law banning gay propaganda that has been widely criticized by rights groups. Many marchers said the law was an alarming symptom of growing authoritarianism in the Central European country. We are in solidarity with the LGBTQ community but we are also with anyone who is threatened by global authoritarian discourse, said Zoltan Adam, an associate professor of economics at Corvinus University in Budapest. This law is another step towards authoritarianism undertaken by this government.

Since returning to power in 2010, Mr Orban, whose government enjoys a supremacy in Parliament that allows him to change the constitution, has introduced laws based on his interpretation of the values ​​of the Christian and traditional family, while promoting a a picture of society that differs from the progressive liberalism of the West. The new law has already yielded results. A TV channel has censored soap opera commercials. Set the second largest chain of bookstores signs announcing that they sell non-traditional content once they are fined $ 830 for not labeling a book that portrays same-sex parents as content that deviates from the norm. Less visible results can be more damaging. The law will have a tragic effect on young people, with increased suicides and an increase in mental health issues, said Andras Szolnay, 55, who wore an electric blue wig and traveled from the eastern city of Debrecen to attend. in the pride march.

He said that when he was a teenager in communist Hungary, he was freer than he is now, there was no homophobia or transphobia. But now, he said, there is a regression.

Organizers said participating in the march appeared to be the largest in its 26-year history, with the procession taking 40 minutes to cross city streets. Some participants wore fancy T-shirts with adult content and Hungary wrapped in the number 18, a sign that the law prohibits the description or promotion of homosexuality and gender transition in front of minors under the age of 18. This week, Mr Orban announced that a referendum on the law would be held by early 2022, ahead of next April’s national elections. It makes gay people feel like they are public enemies, said Peter Kreko, director of Political Capital, a research group in Budapest. Although Mr. Orban claimed he represents the majority of Hungarians, a poll released in mid-June by Zavecz Research found that 56 per cent of Hungarians accept homosexuality and another poll by Ipsos concluded that 46 per cent of respondents support it. same thing -sexual marriage. Another Ipsos poll in May concluded that the same number of people believe same-sex couples should have the same rights to adoption as heterosexuals. Analysts note that while Mr Orban is a conservative, the law appears to aim to divert attention from the country’s dire health and economic conditions following the Covid-19 pandemic and an attempt to break the unity of a coalition of united opposition parties. to remove him in the next election. Mr Orbans’s party, Fidesz, is doing it for its own purposes: they need to reach the radical wing of the party, and that’s a possible way to do it, said Zselyke Csaky, an observer of US democracy watchdog Freedom House.

Many have lost their jobs or are in a difficult situation after Covid, and such ideological messages may work well with them, she said.

Others say the law, which is vaguely written, is an attempt to divert attention from recent corruption scandals and democratic shortcomings in identity politics. Hungary has repeatedly clashed with the European Union, which joined in 2004, over these policies. The 27-member bloc has initiated two separate legal proceedings against Hungary over the recently adopted law. The European Union has also delayed and threatened not to pay $ 8.5 billion in post-coronavirus recovery aid amid concerns over Hungary’s judicial independence and shortcomings in its anti-corruption strategy. Mr Orban has sought to blame funding delays in his defense of family values. Corruption is mentioned a lot, but it is definitely a cover story, he said on Friday. Speakers in the Pride March did not buy it. The Hungarian government is organizing a campaign of hatred and fear and massacring the LGBTQ community to divert attention from systematic corruption, said Terry Reintke, a European Parliament member for the German Green party, shortly before the marchers left. This goes beyond Hungary, this is a European issue. In the pride march, 15-year-old Szonia Szabo thought about how her education could be affected by the new law. But most of all she was concerned about her peers, who are still exploring their identities, and her friends and family who identify as LGBTQ Some of them are living abroad and they no longer feel safe returning to Hungary because of the law, she said.

