COVID-19: Public reacts mixed to NB green move – New Brunswick





The decision by Prime Minister Blaine Higgs to move to the green phase of COVID-19 public safety measures regardless of where vaccination amounts fall has garnered several different reactions from the public. On Friday, Higgs made the announcement along with Chief Medical Officer Jennifer Russell, who thanked the New Brunswickers for their hard work in the ongoing battle against COVID-19. Read more: COVID-19 restrictions in NB will end soon, now scheduled for July 30th “There will be no provincial restrictions. The period, “Higgs said on Friday. The move contradicts previous messages given by the government and Public Health regarding the achievement of the target of 75 per cent of legal residents being fully vaccinated. Traveler Jamie Hunter said that on his most recent visit to Prince Edward Island, it was a bit uncomfortable to be near people without masks. The story goes down the ad Read more: COVID-19: Health authority on flip flops, making vaccines mandatory for staff “I think it’s exciting, but it’s a little nervous,” he said in an interview Friday. “We’ve been in protocol for so long and distanced. We’re in PEI – PEI took off their masks weeks ago, and I was standing in a store in Montague, and everyone except me was not wearing a mask. a mask set – I looked at him nervously. “ Trends Ontario reports 170 cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths; 124K more administered vaccines

BC Fire Update Friday: Sirens sound as warning as fires threaten communities Others were very happy, saying in street interviews with Global News they felt safe with current vaccination rates. Many people with whom Global News spoke outside the Fredericton Boyce Farmers Market said they are more than willing to return to ‘normal’ because COVID-19 will not go anywhere soon. Others still said they wished the government had waited just a little longer. Read more: NB making tremendous progress with COVID-19 vaccines: Russell As of July 30 at 11:59 p.m., officials said there would be no more restrictions on meetings or the number of people allowed in theaters, restaurants and shops and that masks would not be required in public. However, the province said some facilities and businesses may choose to maintain their policies on health safeguards. The story goes down the ad New Brunswick makes an important moment over the weekend Just one week before the end of the emergency order that began in March 2020, New Brunswick also hit 1,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The first vaccine doses stand at 81.4 percent, and fully vaccinated New Brunswickers are at 63.6 percent of those who qualify for the vaccine. There were no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 10 active cases. No one is in the hospital.















Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8057393/covid-19-public-reaction-restrictions-lifting/

