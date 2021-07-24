A largely unmasked, sometimes violent protest against the Sydney blockade raises fears of widespread outbreak.





Challenging an order to stay home nationwide and a spread of local aggravation driven by the Delta variant, 3,500 mostly unmasked protesters clashed with police officers Saturday in central Sydney, Australia’s largest city. The protest, against a month-long blockade of cities, raised fears of an increase in Sydney cargo. You do not have to be an epidemiologist to understand that if this is a widespread event, we can forget about lifting the restrictions next week, New South Wales Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott told reporters. Officials arrested 57 people with more under investigation, facing fines and harsh fines. There were also protests in Melbourne and Adelaide, which are under blockade, and in Brisbane, where there are no restrictions. Police arrested six people in Melbourne, including one for assaulting an emergency worker and fined dozens more for disobeying orders to stay within five miles of the home. The health minister of New South Wales, where Sydney is based, stressed the urgent need for states to supply additional vaccines, adding that with so many people issuing stay-at-home orders it was the only way to stop the spread of the virus.

At the moment, it ‘s like fighting a war with both sides behind your back, Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters. The state reported 163 locally transmitted cases of the virus on Saturday, up from 136 the day before, with 37 patients in intensive care. Mr Hazzard renewed call for other states to share their Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine supplies so young people in Sydney hotspots could be vaccinated, reminding neighboring states of the help New South Wales had given during their crises, like fires and floods, and warning that if the outbreak of states worsens, it could actually create massive problems for the whole country. The Australian federal government said Saturday it would send an additional 50,000 doses of the vaccine to Sydney. Despite its fight against rising infections, Australia has managed to largely control its epidemic with a total of around 32,600 cases and 916 deaths. But the overall cases of the countries have increased by 192 per cent over the past two weeks, with the majority of cases accumulated in Sydney, and only 12 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

