The world of basketball is reaching as far as the USA – News-Herald
By Tim Reynolds
Associated Press
SAITAMA, Japan When the Dream Team era began in 1992, most NBA players at the Olympics represented the United States.
David Stern knew what was going to happen from there.
Over time, the former NBA commissioner predicted in 1995, that would change.
Stern was right. The number of international players in the NBA has steadily increased since then and the gap between USA Basketball and the rest of the world has also widened. There will be more players in this experienced NBA tournament than ever before, with nearly 70 players at the Tokyo Olympics either current or former players in the league. More than four dozen of them played in the championship this past season.
And only 12 of this group are in Japan to compete with the US across the chest.
That’s why, when this men’s Olympic tournament opens on Sunday, the medal possibilities could be as open as they have been since the first NBA star team took to the court in Barcelona. That group that featured the next 11 Hall of Fame on a list of 12 people told the rest of the world how much they had to do to catch red, white and blue.
The gap is getting smaller every year in terms of talent, said US coach Gregg Popovich.
The US is looking for a fourth consecutive gold medal and is the big favorite to do just that according to FanDuel, the Americans are the only team in Tokyo with 12 NBA players. But as Popovich and Stern said he expected years ago, the talent gap has narrowed drastically.
Nigeria, which beat the Americans at an exhibition, has eight NBA players. Australia, which also beat the US in a heat game, has seven. So does France, the first American opponent in this tournament on Sunday and the nation that knocked the Americans out of the dispute at the Basketball World Cup two years ago. This hurdle sent the spiral team to seventh place, the worst result in any tournament ever for an American roster made up of NBA players.
“I think every team wants to beat us,” said American striker Kevin Durant. Everyone wants to see us lost, so every game has a little more pressure on it.
There is only one current All-NBA first team player at these Olympics. He does not play for the US
Slovenia’s Luka Doncic won more first-team votes in the All-NBA vote this season, 55, than the entire U.S. Olympic list came together. This is Slovenia for the first time at the Olympics, but with Doncic leading, the talk of medals does not seem wrong.
Slovenians, we know how to fight, man, said Doncic. We would not fall easily.
Doncic gave Slovenia a victory in the Olympic qualifying tournament that ended on July 4th and gave the small country a place on the Tokyo field. And what he did in his NBA tenure with Dallas has only shown the world that the buzz with which he achieved it was more than appropriate.
He is a spectacular player, as we all know, Popovich said. He is one of the best players in the world. And I emphasize, in the world. He showed himself early in Europe and was certainly a quick study in the NBA. Fun fun to watch. His skills, his competition, his size, his innate basketball odds are so impressive. You put four working people around him and you have a hell of a team.
Some of them to see:
business hours
There are 12 teams on the field; four will have to wait until Monday for their Olympic openers. The July 25 schedule has Iran against the Czech Republic, Germany against Italy, Australia against Nigeria and then the US against France. The men’s openers of July 26 are Argentina against Slovenia and hosts Japan against the reigning World Cup champions, Spain.
International heat
Heat has four players in the Olympics, but only one player for the US Heat has three players on the Nigerian roster (KZ Okpala, Precious Achiuwa and Gabe Vincent Nnamdi), with Bam Adebayo playing for the US
Only one
The only men’s team on the Olympic field without a current NBA player is Iran. However, that list has former NBA player Hamed Haddadi, who appeared in 151 games in five NBA seasons for Memphis and Phoenix. He last appeared in the NBA in 2013.
Not just men
The women’s match is continuing on the same trajectory as the men’s when it comes to having more experienced international WNBA players at these Olympics than at any other game. The US has 12 WNBA players on its list, while Australia has nine current or former WNBA players and Canada has eight.
They said it
Slovenia coach Aleksander Sekuli, about what Doncic does for a team: Everything seems much easier and makes the other players good. Also, me, myself.
