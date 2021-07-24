Denver International Airport sees a new day | tidings

When Kim Day left Denver International Airport for the last 16 times as its 13-year-old leader, she left America’s third busiest airport in a stronger financial position and helped set it in motion. of enlargement that will accommodate future growth, supporters said.

But it was not all wine and roses, as the old saying goes. Its mandate was also marked by the messy divorce to dismantle a $ 1.8 billion public-private partnership that was supposed to have lasted more than 30 years with a coalition led by Ferrovial Airports and Saunders Construction as general contractor, in a project to expand the terminal to improve security and check-in areas.

Her replacement, CEO Phil Washington, began Monday after being nominated by Mayor Michael Hancock without a national quest and was quickly approved by Denver City Council. Washington most recently headed the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority and is the former head of the Regional Transportation District.

Although he had no experience running airports, Day left him with a group of competent assistants as she appointed three senior executives in the months before her departure, including former United Airlines chief executive Steve Jaquith as chief operating officer. DIAs.

Washington has rejected numerous requests for interviews from the Denver Gazette since his position was affirmed by City Council on July 12, saying he “would like to spend some time at (the airport) over the next few weeks before doing so.” these types of interviews.

Washington vowed in its first employee email on Monday to empower you. I am not a micro manager. and To speak with one voice, without mixed and confused internal and external messages.

He offered 42 more commitments outlining his leadership style and commitment to airport employees, contractors, concessionaire business owners, airlines and the public.

During the day stay, passenger traffic increased from 51.2 million to a pre-pandemic high of 69 million per year. Day has publicly said she expects the airport to hit 80-90 million passengers a year soon.

DIA revenue rose from $ 842 million to $ 1.2 billion in those 13 years. Denver officials estimated that the economic impact of the DIA increased from $ 22.3 billion in 2008 to more than $ 35 billion in 2018.

The DIA continues to be a ready-made cow for the City of Denver, said District 2 city councilor Kevin Flynn, head of the Business and Aviation Committee council. Kim Day has done quite well as resilient. For operations and marketing, she gets an A +. Look at the destinations the airport has added and it didn’t take a penny more (out of Denver’s total funding during the pandemic) because enough reserves were built to pay every bill.

As head of financial management, she was stellar.

In an outsider interview with Denver Gazette before she left, Day said of the Great Hall partnership debacle: It was like a divorce that sometimes has surprises in a relationship. Although we thought this marriage was strong, we learned that we chose the wrong partner.

Ferrovials mandate was damaged by delays and cost overruns. It started as a $ 650 million project, according to a company based in Spain. After the proposed budget was increased to $ 1.8 billion, DIA terminated the contract in mid-2019, after less than two years.

They could not do what they said they would do for the money, and in the time frame they said, so we finalized the deal and regained control, Day said.

According to a 248-page document submitted by Ferrovial in the final payment negotiations, Day has managed the project.

An important and ongoing issue remains the lack of owner decision-making (DIA), according to a cover letter dated July 25, 2019 from Ignacio Perez Jainaga, CEO of Great Hall Builders LLC. GHB participated in countless meetings with the owner and encouraged the owner to make decisions about the core issues that were affecting the project. Owners’ representatives at the project level are simply not authorized to make even basic decisions Decisions will be made only by or with the explicit approval of the airport CEO, who is rarely available to make a decision.

Day denied these allegations, but admitted there were communication issues.

Many things in that report are not true, Day said. I will not sit here and exchange insults, but what I will say is that it was a bad partnership from the beginning there were cultural differences. There were communication problems, that was the biggest thing.

Flynn said for his six years in office, the approval of the Great Hall partnership is the only vote he gets again.

We were shifting the risk to the private partner and that seemed like a productive way to do the job, Flynn said. It was and is important for the City Council that those security checkpoints be removed from level 5. This is the biggest disappointment with the failure of P3 (public-private partnership), the delay in moving those environments the safe location. The way it looks now, there is no clear way to finish it.

We have lost a lot of resources and time.

To continue the divorce analogy, Flynn said in any divorce, it is usually the fault of both parties.

Once the project owner, in this case the DIA, sets the parameters and program requirements for the proposed improvements, he should be willing to leave the details to the contractor, he said.

You need to leave things like what kind of wallpaper to use, or the types of urine in the toilet, Flynn said. Every change you make puts you at risk of transferring to a private partner. DIA had to get more and more shoulders. The deviation we got sucked in over nine figures from that $ 770 million budget.

We have paid a split fee. We paid for food.

$ 770 million is the reduced budget that includes Great Hall renovations for phases one and two.

DIA paid Great Hall Partners a total deal of $ 183.6 million.

All obligations and disputes (financial and other) with the former developer have now been resolved, airport officials announced in March 2020.

The award included compensation for work already completed, materials the partnership had already purchased, drawings and plans, Day said.

There was no overspending, no matter what anyone wanted to say, Day said.

(Airport) should not pay any fees or fines simply for terminating the Development Agreement, according to a DIA press release in December 2019.

LARGE HALL FIRST PHASE

DIA officials quickly mobilized and hired another general contractor within 90 days, Day said.

Greeley-based Hensel Phelps has been working for the DIA for the past 25 years and for the City of Denver for 40 years, said Derek Hoffine, vice president and district manager.

It is almost done with phase one, which added 86 check-in stations to level six for United Airlines and Southwest Airlines airports the two largest carriers.

We were on schedule and under budget, Hoffine said.

One of the biggest points of discussion with Great Hall partners was that they claimed that the original concrete in the fifth level was not structurally strong enough to build a sixth level on it (where the previous open space had been on TSA security control at stations).

Both Hoffine and Michael Sheehan, senior vice president of airport development and special projects, said the allegations were baseless.

The first stage was the most painful stage, Sheehan said. Because you can not walk from north to south without going down or up. This will be completed and open all by Christmas, so we can move forward with Phase Two.

The next phase began earlier this month and will demolish the northern end of the Jeppesen Terminal as new security checkpoints are installed on the sixth floor. Plans require the three escalators to move people from the new security stations to the sixth floor directly to the train platform. The upgrades should be operational by early 2024.

The real challenge for phase two will be working on existing structures and existing parts with passenger traffic, Hoffine said.

One of the highlights of the 2020 pandemic year, the airport was less busy amid the coronavirus pandemic and contractors were able to complete work quickly, he said.

This time there will be more work during free hours, late nights when there is no increase in passengers, Hoffine said.

Likes how to work on a 3-D chess board, Sheehan said.

Hoffine said the first phase project is $ 25 million according to original estimates.

NEXT P FORR DAY

Day said the sell had no immediate plans other than being removed and released for a while.

I will spend several months rediscovering who I am, and what my passions are, she said. After you have done the work for 13 years, you become work. I’m looking forward to not answering this phone in the middle of the night or whenever it rings. I will do nothing for a while.

She had planned to retire in 2020 after navigating the challenging health issues that come with a breast cancer diagnosis, but decided to continue through the pandemic.

Asked what the shell lacks the most, Day replied in tears: One of the most beautiful things about a career is that it gathers people along the way. The people I have gathered here are amazing and have passed me cancer.

To avoid the second assumption of everything the new leadership does at the DIA, Day plans to establish a distance between it and the airport.

Flying west in the sunset, so to speak.

I bought a house in California five years ago and never lived there, I just rented it out, she said. I’m going there this fall and will start again, whatever it seems.