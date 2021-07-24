International
Guatemala anti-corruption prosecutor flees country after dismissal | Corruption News
Juan Francisco Sandoval fled early Saturday after being fired in a move that sparked international condemnation.
Guatemalan anti-corruption prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval left the country early Saturday, just hours after being fired in a move that sparked international outrage.
Sandoval, who had headed Guatemala’s Office of the Special Prosecutor against Impunity (FECI) until Friday, fled to the Salvadoran border on Saturday, said Jordan Rhodes, Guatemala’s ombudsman for human rights.
The decision was made to protect his life, Rhodes told Reuters news agency.
Sandoval reached La Chinamas, a border town in El Salvador, about 120 km (75 miles) southeast of Guatemala City. He was accompanied on his trip from Guatemala by human rights activists, Swedish Ambassador Hans Magnusson and journalists from The Associated Press.
Sadly, this has become a situation that many public servants in Guatemala have had to go through simply because we are not beneficial to the regime, Sandoval said, as reported by the AP.
“Wherever I am, I will continue to work for the good of the people of Guatemala, but for my own safety, I will not be used by people who have made the use of government funds a way of life,” he said.
Guatemalan Attorney General Maria Porras removed the internationally recognized corruption prosecutor from his post on Friday.
A government statement earlier that day said Porras had removed Sandoval due to ongoing abuses and frequent abuses of the ministry institution. Given the imminent lack of trust in the relationship, today his employment has been terminated, Porras said.
Edgar Ortiz, director of legal research at the Freedom and Development Foundation, told Al Jazeera that Guatemalans are deeply disappointed by Sandoval’s departure, which Ortiz described as the most visible face in the fight against corruption.
The unit that headed Sandoval was originally set up to handle investigations led by the United Nations-backed International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), which was ousted from the country in 2019.
He is a respected anti-corruption prosecutor with a track record of prosecuting dozens of criminal networks. Together with the former UN anti-corruption mission he helped oust former President Otto Perez Molina and several members of his cabinet on corruption charges.
Prosecutor Sandoval was the main contributor to this commission and to the fight against corruption so the general public is a little more disappointed and insane (by) the government, Ortiz Al Jazeera from Guatemala City told on Saturday.
There is a link between corruption, drug trafficking and organized crime, he added, explaining that corruption investigations conducted by the Sandovals unit have reached very powerful people and that explains what is happening to Sandoval now.
As I pointed out on my visit last month, the independence of # DISASTROUS is an essential test of Guatemala’s commitment to the rule of law. The dismissal of Attorney General Porrass of anti-corruption champion Juan Francisco Sandoval is a heinous act. The Guatemalan people deserve better. https://t.co/y3ssKrhoTs
Samantha Power (@ PowerUSAID) July 24, 2021
His departure on Friday sparked international criticism, including from the administration of US President Joe Biden, which has urged the Guatemalan government, as well as others in Central America, to root out corruption.
The dismissal of Attorney General Porrass of anti-corruption champion Juan Francisco Sandoval is a brutal act, wrote on Twitter Saturday morning Samantha Power, administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The Guatemalan people deserve better.
Ivan Velasquez, the former head of the UN anti-corruption commission deported from Guatemala, called the removal of the Sandovals an illegal, arbitrary and criminal act.
The international community must protect him immediately, Velasquez said.
