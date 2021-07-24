NMSU students receive awards for presentations at international conferences





Adriana M. Chvez

CRUCES LAS – Two New Mexico State University graduate students in the College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences were among six finalists from around the world to win awards for their research presentations at the 2021 Arida Land Consortium International Conference. Ivn Tellez, a graduate student in entomology who works at the Artesia Center for Agricultural Science, and Oluwatobi Omotayo, a graduate student in the Department of Agricultural Economics and Business, attended the conference virtually last month. The two students held three-minute lightning talks explaining their research projects. ParamveerSingh, a graduate student in the Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences, was given an honorable mention for his lightning speech on holding the Ogallala Aquifer with circular buffer strips of native perennial herbs. More from NMSU:Two NMSU journalism students awarded national scholarships Tellez’s research, during which he worked with Jane Pierce, Ph.D., and Patricia Monk in Weed’s Department of Entomology, Plant Pathology, and Science, focused on the effects of okra leaf cotton and its microclimate. harvest in insect pests. According to research, the microclimates within cotton roofs can vary due to factors including leaf shape and plant architecture. Changes in these microclimates can also affect insect populations, including the cotton worm, allowing them to thrive in desert environments. Tellez, Pierce and Monk looked at an open variety of okra leaves as opposed to a closed variety of standard-leaved cotton. The worm eggs were placed on the leaf surfaces and after 48 hours the eggs were sent to a laboratory to hatch. Preliminary results revealed lower egg hatching rates in okra leaf cotton, meaning that okra leaf cotton varieties can play an important role in pest management, particularly in the arid southwestern United States. It is an excellent example of another tool that can be used by growers, taking advantage of the cotton plant structure to control insect pests, Tellez said. Farmers would be able to use this feature to reduce pest populations and save on insecticide applications, which would be particularly beneficial as we see more resistance to Bt cotton. Bt cotton is a variety of cotton resistant to genetically modified pests. More from NMSU:NMSU determines federal use of pandemic money Omotayo research analyzes the environmental and economic potentials of guar in arid regions. Guar is an annual drought tolerant crop used for food and guar gum, and as an additive to drilling mud. Omotayo reviewed the guar data generated by NMSU associate professor Sangamesh Sangu Angadi during a trial he held at the Ag Science Center in Clovis, New Mexico. Omotayo also reviewed the outage model for new harvesting options, also known as BENCO, a model developed by Sustainable Bioeconomics for the arid and project performance team of arid regions. Omotayo used BENCO to compare two water treatments and find the potential for warranty benefits. When compared to traditionally grown crops, guar used water more efficiently, whether from rainfall or irrigation. But to maintain profitability, there must be growth in the guar market, and more work needs to be done in the crop economy. Omotayo, who conducted his research along with NMSU Assistant Professor Frannie Miller, said he is grateful to ACES College and Sustainable Bioeconomics for the Arid Regions team for allowing him to carry out his research. NMSU is an institution member of the International Arid Land Consortium. To view lightning conversations, visit https://ialc.world/conference/student-lightning-talk-videos. Looking Eyes is provided by New Mexico State University. This week’s feature was written by Adriana Chvez of Marketing and Communications. Adriana Chvez can be reached at 575-646-1957, or by email at [email protected]. Others are reading:

