Thousands protest amid global outrage over COVID restrictions Coronavirus pandemic news

Tens of thousands of people in several countries, including France and Italy, have protested against anti-COVID measures, with French police using tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters in the capital Paris.

In France, about 160,000 took to the streets in nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macrons health permit that will drastically restrict access to restaurants and public spaces for unvaccinated people.

Freedom, freedom, cheered demonstrators in France, holding banners denouncing the freedom of Macron, Tirana, Big Pharma handcuffs or saying No to shame.

A similar scheme, called the green crossing, has sparked angry demonstrations across Italy. People in Rome, Naples and Turin chanted freedom and down the dictatorship over plans for the so-called green transition.

The certificate will be required from the beginning of next month to eat in restaurants and visit cinemas among other indoor activities.

Many people gathered without wearing masks, but turnout was lower than expected.

Thousands of people have also protested in London, against what they describe as an erosion of their civil liberties.

Demonstrators say UK governments are tracking and tracing the app by restricting their movements, with more than 600,000 being told to isolate themselves in just one week this month. The protests come a week after most of the Coronavirus restrictions in England were lifted.

Earlier, dozens of protesters were arrested after an unauthorized march in Sydney, Australia’s largest city. Organizers had called the protest a freedom rally. Attendees carried signs and banners reading Wake up Australia and Drain the Swamp.

Heidi Larson, a professor of anthropological, risk and decision science at the infectious disease epidemiology department at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told Al Jazeera that the transition to health makes a lot of sense.

And ironically for those who want their freedoms, the vaccine can allow different freedoms, she said.

When you think about it, the options for this transition are to close restaurants, to ban large gatherings. We have to give somewhere if we want to get ahead of this virus, Larson said.

Gabriel Scally, a visiting public health professor at the University of Bristol, told Al Jazeera that there was nothing new about opposing pandemic measures.

I think these gatherings are relatively small. Throughout the pandemic period, we have seen small groups of people taking to the streets to express their opposition to various things, he said.

Some believe that the virus does not exist, that COVID-19 does not exist. Some think it’s a conspiracy by all sorts of people, including Bill Gates

It is not anything new. There have been objections to vaccines throughout history. Young people are dealing with different issues. There is always a small group of people who oppose.

French health permit

Lawmakers in the French Senate are debating the bill Saturday after the lower house of parliament approved it on Friday.

French virus infections are on the rise and hospitalizations are on the rise again.

The government is trying to speed up vaccination to protect vulnerable populations and hospitals and avoid new blockages.

Most French adults have been fully vaccinated and polls show that most French people support the new measures.

But not all. Protesters chanting Freedom! Freedom! marched through Paris in one of the many demonstrations planned for Saturday.

Last weekend, more than 100,000 people protested across France against the measures.

They included far-right politicians and activists, as well as several others angry with President Emmanuel Macron for various reasons.

Separately, in Indonesia and the UK, governments have put pressure on easing restrictions even in the face of increased infections.

Meanwhile, about 5,000 people demonstrated in Athens, holding banners chanting slogans such as, “Do not touch our children,” according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

In Sydney, demonstrators threw officers with potted plants and water bottles as they opposed a one-month home stay order, a day after authorities suggested the restrictions could remain in place until October.

The Prime Minister of the State of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian said that she was utterly disgusted by the protesters whose selfish actions have compromised the security of all of us.

Police said they issued nearly 100 fines and arrested 57 people. In Melbourne, meanwhile, six people were arrested, police said.

Anti-vaccine demonstrators shout slogans during coronavirus vaccination protest (COVID-19) in Athens, Greece [Costas Baltas/Reuters]