Fear of Sydney anti-blockade protest could be COVID-19 ‘overdrive event’

There are fears that yesterday’s protest against the blockade in Sydney could be the “overdose event” of COVID-19 as the city struggles to contain a growing explosion of the Delta variant.

Main points: NSW Police Minister David Elliott described the protesters as “a half-breed”

Epidemiologist Catherine Bennett said controlling the broadcast at such an event was “virtually impossible”

Police is looking at video from protests in trying to identify people who attended

More than 50 people were charged and the CBD closed for several hours, after thousands of demonstrators violated public health orders and marched together.

Two men, aged 33 and 36, from Surry Hills and Edensor Park, were charged overnight with allegations of hitting police horses and were released on bail.

More arrests are expected after a strike force was set up to identify thousands who protested illegally.

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing more than 50 protesters by truck. ( ABC News: Tim Swanston )

Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast, Wollongong and Shellharbour have been stuck for more than four weeks.

Despite this, the outbreak of COVID-19 state is getting worse, and a record 163 new cases were reported yesterday.

The protest infuriated NSW Police Minister David Elliott, who condemned as “a whole bunch of half-timers” taking part in an illegal “illegal event”.

Health officials will have to wait at least 48 hours to see if the rally was a widespread event, says epidemiologist Catherine Bennett. ( ABC News: Tim Swanston )

He said “there was no doubt in his mind” at least one person there had COVID-19.

“If we do not see a blow to the areas where these protesters came from next week, I will be very surprised,” he said.

“When we talk about a widespread event, today was the best case study I have seen since the beginning of the pandemic.”

Catherine Bennett, an epidemiologist from Deakin University, said health authorities were unlikely to know for at least 48 hours if the protest had caused more infections.

“These kinds of big events are mixing people from the right across Sydney into one place,” she said.

Professor Bennett said if people were exposed to COVID-19 in protest they could become infected within two days. ( Supplied )

“The ability to control or track the broadcast becomes virtually impossible due to the large volume of people who do not know where everyone is in relation to everyone else.

“There is no check-in. You are relying on people who will come forward to help contact trackers.”

As organizers sought permission to hold the protest, NSW Police refused.

Officers charged 57 people who protested and issued 90 reports of violations.

Demonstrations were also held in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Professor Bennett said people exposed to the Delta COVID-19 variant could become infectious within two days.

It may take up to two days for them to show symptoms.

“At that stage, their contacts are already infected,” she said.

“Then, it could have been five days since you were in protest and the virus has already spread to two generations.

“Not everyone gets infected within two days, but for some people it’s so short.

“You only have to have one or two people who are these fast incubators with this variant to get rid of you.”

A police crackdown has been set up to check video and identify people who took part in the Sydney protest so that they can be charged as well.

Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said yesterday that he was “very concerned” about the protests, where people were unlikely to wear masks and social distancing.

“When that happens, there is a risk that we will spread COVID-19,” he said.

“This is even more necessary during this Delta eruption than it was during last year when we saw similar protests.

“It endangers people’s lives.”

NSW police had rejected the organizers’ application to hold a rally. ( ABC News: Tim Swanston )

The state government is spending the weekend formulating a plan for what will look like the next three months in NSW affected by the viruses.

As the blockade affecting Greater Sydney and surrounding areas ends on Friday, Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has already warned of restrictions that will be postponed.

What you need to know about coronavirus:

