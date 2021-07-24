International
Spyware For Sale: The Thriving Trade Surveillance Technology, Tech News & Top Stories
PARIS (AFP) – The Israeli group NSO is in the eye of a storm over its spy Pegasus – but is by far the only company assisting governments in their covert surveillance operations.
Explosive allegations that Pegasus was used to spy on activists and even heads of state have enlightened the attention of the software, which allows highly intrusive access to a person’s cell phone.
But the NSOs are merely a player in an industry that has quietly flourished in recent years, arming even money-laden governments with powerful surveillance technology.
“These tools have become increasingly cheap,” said Allie Funk, a senior technology and democracy research analyst at the United States Freedom House.
“So it’s not just the major intelligence agencies in the world that can buy them – they are smaller governments, or local police agencies.”
Emerging economies such as India, Mexico and Azerbaijan dominate the list of countries where a large number of telephone numbers are suspected to have been identified as potential targets by NSO clients.
Professor Ron Deibert, director of the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab research center, said such companies allowed governments to effectively “buy their NSA” – a nod to the U.S. National Security Agency, the broad oversight of which was exhibited by Mr. Edward Snowden.
The Citizen Lab checks the internet for traces of digital espionage by governments.
Just last week she published an investigation into another Israeli secret company that sells spyware to foreign governments, Candiru.
It seems to have been used similarly to target dissidents and journalists, from Turkey to Singapore.
And in 2017, Citizen Lab discovered that Ethiopia had used spyware developed by Cyberbit – another Israeli firm – to infect the computers of exiled dissidents.
Former ‘entrepreneur’ spies
“There are many factors why we see so many Israeli companies,” Prof Deibert said.
One is the “openly entrepreneurial” stance of the Israeli cyber espionage unit Unit 8200, who “encourage their graduates to go out and develop beginners after their military service,” he told AFP.
He added that there was “a strong suspicion” that Israel was gaining “strategic intelligence” from this technology being offered to other governments, removing some of the information gathered.
But while Israel is now facing calls for an export ban on such technology, it is not the only country hosting companies selling spyware off the field.
Like Pegasus, Germany’s FinFisher is marketed as a tool to help intelligence and law enforcement agencies fight crime.
But it has also been accused of being used for abusive surveillance, including spying on Bahraini journalists and activists.
The Italian firm Hacking Team was at the center of its Pegasus-style scandal in 2015 when a leak revealed it was selling spyware to dozens of governments around the world. It has since been rebranded as Memento Labs.
Not all companies in this shadow industry specialize in the same type of technology.
Some sell devices that mimic cell phone towers, helping authorities eavesdrop on phone calls; others, such as Cellebrite, have aided U.S. police forces in Botswana to crack down on cell phones.
Gray area
Prof. Deibert made a distinction between companies operating in the “legitimate eavesdropping” industry and “hack for rent” clothing – border criminal groups “hacking on behalf of states”.
However, analysts suspect that spyware companies often rely on hacker expertise.
Recent versions of Pegasus have used vulnerabilities in software commonly installed on smartphones – such as Apple’s WhatsApp and iMessage – in order to install spyware on people’s devices.
While it remains unclear how NSO developers discovered these vulnerabilities, hackers typically sell access to these so-called “zero day vulnerabilities” on the Dark Network.
“NSO has done a lot of research and development, but also relies on the gray market for vulnerabilities,” said French cybersecurity expert Loic Guezo.
He said companies like Zerodium in the US buy access to these software vulnerabilities from hackers and sell them directly to states or to companies like NSO.
As the Pegasus scandal erupts, calls are mounting for the industry to face greater regulation – or even a moratorium on this type of surveillance technology altogether.
But for Prof. Deibert, “the reality is that almost all governments have an interest in keeping this industry as it is – secret, unregulated – because they benefit from it.”
“So it will take a lot to bring about the kind of moratorium my colleagues are looking for,” he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/tech/tech-news/spyware-for-sale-the-booming-trade-in-surveillance-tech
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]