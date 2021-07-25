International
62 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death reported in Manitoba on Saturday
There are 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and another person has died from the disease, of the province online coronavirus dashboard say
The positive five-day provincial probability rate rose to 3.3 percent, the panel says, from 3 percent on Friday.
Manitoba has now reported 1,171 deaths from the disease. The last death seems to be related to a variant of the coronavirus, with that of the province online version dashboard showing the total number of deaths related to different species also increased by one Saturday.
The province is no longer releasing COVID-19 news announcements over the weekends. On Saturdays and Sundays, updates are only available through the province’s online data portals, which provide less detail.
This means that information including the ages and health regions of people who died from COVID-19 is not available until the provincial news release on Monday.
There are now 103 Manitobans hospitalized after contracting the disease, the panel says, with three less than Friday. Of those patients, 25 are in intensive care, one by one.
The province conducted another 1,413 COVID-19 tests on Friday, the panel says. This brings the total number of swabs made in Manitoba to 864,248.
Manitoba also reported that another 29 cases of COVID-19 have now been linked to more contagious variants of the coronavirus. The provincial variant panel says that 27 of those cases come from unspecified variants, while two are related to the alpha variant (B.1.1.7).
A case previously related to type B.1.617 has been removed from the total of the province.
As of Saturday, 65.2 percent of eligible Manitobans had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the province’s largest online vaccine dashboard says, while 78.4 percent had at least one dose.
The RBC Convention Center in Winnipeg is now offering immunizations for walking until the end of July, from 9am to 8pm every day. Both Pfizer-BioNTechand Moderna vaccines are available, the province announced on Friday.
Vaccination appointments can be made online through the provincial website, or by calling1-844-626-8222.
Since the start of the pandemic, 57,417 people in Manitoba have tested positive for COVID-19, the panel says. So far, 55,695 cases are considered recovered and 551 cases are considered active.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/manitoba-covid-19-update-1.6116020
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
