Teams are battling fire west of Calgary near Lac Des Arcs





Fire crews continued to fight a blaze west of Calgary on Saturday that could be seen from the Trans Canada Highway. Work continued all Saturday with helicopters trying to extinguish the fire from the air as crews on the ground made sure it did not spread. At 5 a.m. Friday, the first responses were announced to the fire that started near the Trans Canada highway, near Lac Des Arcs. The Razors Edge Trail in Bow Valley Provincial Park was closed due to a nearby fire. Read more: Special air quality statement issued for Calgary due to fire smoke “It caught my attention right away as we were passing,” Mark Lang said Saturday. The volunteer firefighter with the Crossfield Fire Department was traveling to the Lac Des Arcs camp when he saw smoke near the highway east of the Heart Creek Trail Head. The story goes down the ad He said it looked like the fire started in the ditch and RFM was controlling traffic in the area. “Coming from the east side, so outside of Calgary, you will have a fog defined by all the other forest fires, but this was growing in intense coloring,” Lang said. The wind caused the fire to spread to the east, covering about 10 acres. As of Saturday morning, the fire was classified as held, according to Alberta Wildfire information officer Derrick Forsythe. There is still no word on who started the fire near Lac Des Arcs. “There is such a large fire load in the area and, of course, with dry conditions, but they definitely had a quick handle. You could say they were knocking him down. The smoke was shifting from dark colors to whiter ones. “They did a great job for sure,” Lang said. Read more: TSB investigating grass fire caused by train in Calgary, other fires in BC Alberta Wildfire officials say the fire risk in northern Alberta is low due to rain and cooling temperatures, but varies from high to extreme in the southern part of the province. “Our statistics from last year show that 88 percent of all fires in Alberta were related to any human-caused activity. So given the conditions in the south with really high risk assessments, we are simply asking everyone to take extra care of everything you are doing in the landscape over the coming weeks to ensure that we minimize the risk of any start new, “said Forsythe. The story goes down the ad He reminds campers that a fire advisory remains in force in the southern parts of the Calgary forest area. Under this restriction: Existing fire permits are suspended;

All outdoor fires currently burning under a permit must be extinguished, unless approved to continue by a Forest Officer;

Safe wood fires inside campfire rings and fire pits in the backyard are allowed. Forbidden: Wood fires on public land;

Fireworks and explosive targets. Allowed: Wood fires on private land;

Wood fires within provincial camps in a designated campfire ring;

Backyard fire pits on private land;

Charcoal briquettes;

Propane or natural gas appliances;

Indoor wood fires;

Open flame oil equipment. As of Saturday morning, they had been surrounded by fires across Alberta, three of which were out of control. Related News © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8057621/lac-des-arcs-wildfire/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos