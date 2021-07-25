Teacher Shortage: Illinois School District hires international teachers to meet needs





In southwest Chicago, Steven Wrobleski is worried. School starts on August 11 and it still has openings at LaSalle Peru Township High School.

“We currently have a chemistry physics teaching position for which we have zero applicants now. I’m really worried about how we will be able to fill that position,” Wrobleski said.

“Where will we find science and math teachers? There is rage, ‘Will we find quality people?’ “

Wrobleski is now the district supervisor in which he once participated. And he said the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the shortage. According to a recent Rand Corp. survey, almost 1 in 4 teachers said they could quit their job by the end of the 2020-21 school year. Before the pandemic, it was 1 in 6.

“People do not go to education to teach on a computer … they want to be face to face,” he said. “Six years ago, we would have posted an English or social studies position. Within five days, we would have 75 to 100 applicants. And this school year, for one of our math positions we had three applicants.” Frontline Education surveyed about 1,200 school and county leaders in the country. Frontline is a company that helps K-12 schools recruit and train educators. She found that 2 out of 3 respondents reported teacher shortages, and 75% of the city’s school districts are dealing with a shortage. This is compared to 65 percent in rural areas and 60 percent in peripheral districts. Thinking outside the box The absence is forcing teachers to think outside the box before the children return to class. To fill the openings in the Peoria Public School District, Chief Inspector Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat hired teachers from other countries. “We had to go international because our pool in the United States is actually very, very dry and you can’t sit back and wait for people to apply online. We have to go after them,” she said. . “So we have 27 coming from the Philippines, two from the Dominican Republic and one from Cameroon.” It is all part of multilingualism visiting the international teacher program According to the state website, the Illinois State Board of Education may sponsor teachers from other countries, also known as international visiting teachers. “It’s a three- to five-year program and it’s a cultural exchange program. So teachers will also learn about America and children will also learn about their country,” she said. Desmoulin-Kherat said that in 2015, when she accepted the role as supervisor, the district had 79 openings. Now, there are only three due to aggressive recruitment strategies that include registration rewards and compensation for candidate referrals. In 2018, the district created and invested in a recruiter position, which led to 23 new teachers, Desmoulin-Kherat said. The district also targeted student teachers and offered them jobs early. “We are using at least eight different strategies simultaneously to really fight this national crisis,” Desmoulin-Kherat said. And if a teacher quits a job that pays more, Desmoulin-Kherat says Peoria Public Schools will match that salary. “Our thinking does not allow a crisis to go to waste. We had to rethink how we approached recruitment and retention because we cannot expect individuals to apply for jobs,” she said. “In 2021, we are in three openings for the next school year: two art positions and one technology position. When everything is said and done, we are talking about 100 new teachers in the classrooms starting in August 2021.” Numerous factors contribute to the absence The Frontline study shows the many reasons for the lack of national teachers. It places a limited group of qualified applicants; salary and benefits are lacking compared to other career; and a shrinking number of new education school graduates. Wrobleski said he has not hired anyone from other countries but is working with colleges and universities to help fill the vacancies. And he is already worried about the school years ahead. “I’m worried though. And as I look at my staff and see a population approaching retirement,” he said. “It’s a challenge.” If its current opening is still free by the start of the school year, Wrobleski said some staff teachers will have to give five classes instead of six. This creates another challenge: teachers do more with less.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/24/us/illinois-schools-teacher-shortage/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

