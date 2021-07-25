In Tokyo, Emmanuel Macron swapped official and sports meetings













Emmanuel Macron and Yoshihide Suga, who spoke at the Akasaka neo-baroque palace in the heart of Tokyo, did not comment to the press after the meeting. But on Twitter, the French president praised the extraordinary partnership that unites the two countries. At a time when we are all fighting the virus, when we are starting to heal, this partnership is a force. In a joint statement issued after their meeting, the two heads of state recalled the importance of achieving a “free and open, inclusive, rule of law-based Indo-Pacific”, while China’s ambitions in the region are cause concern The Japanese side and between Western powers. They also cited Franco-Japanese co-operation in the fight against global warming, which “is not a constraint, but a vector of innovation and job creation”. They want to “strengthen” economic and trade ties between the two countries. Emmanuel Macron also met this afternoon with several leaders of major Japanese companies, including Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida, to finally turn the page.Rasti Carlos Ghosn, which exacerbated bilateral relations in 2018-2019. He also saw one-on-one Rakuten founder and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani, then CEO of Toyota automotive giant Akio Toyoda. There were no investment announcements, but discussions on projects still “confidential,” Elysee said. “Extremely Tragic Situation” by Vincent Fichot With Yoshihide Suga, Emmanuel Macron also addressed the prickly case of Vincent Fichot, a 39-year-old Frenchman living in Japan who has been on a two-week hunger strike near the Tokyo Olympic Stadium to demand the return of his two children. kidnapped. by their Japanese mother in 2018. Since the principle of joint custody in the event of separation does not legally exist in Japan, parental abductions are common there and tolerated by local authorities, despite international human rights commitments. child ratified by Tokyo. The Japanese Prime Minister “agreed to our demands, namely to resume dialogue as soon as possible (in the case of Vincent Fichot, Editor’s note) in order to find results in this extremely tragic situation,” the Elysee assured on Saturday. “We will continue to push, with the Europeans,” so that such situations “of concern, which are particularly difficult, painful for our citizens, can find a happy outcome,” the presidency reassured. “It really is a priority.” Advisers to Emmanuel Macron visited Vincent Fichot on Thursday. The president abstained, though he had met him in 2019 in Tokyo and had already promised to act at the time. By the end, Vincent Fichot and his entourage hoped for a personal visit from the president, who flew shortly before 9pm Japanese time to French Polynesia. “It’s a big disappointment,” said Franois Roussel, an adviser to French nationals abroad chosen for Japan. “The way to mobilize Japanese public opinion on this topic was for him to come and see it today.” “There is nothing new” on the Elysee side, also complained Vincent Fichot, whose health has begun to decline but who still wants to continue his action: “I stay.” On the Olympic side, in the morning, the president took part in the fight of the French judoka Shirine Boukli (category -48 kg), first beaten by the Serb Milica Nikolic, then in the evening in the match of the Blues in 3 × 3 basketball, who lost to the Americans. , also in the presence of United States First Lady Jill Biden. On Friday, Emmanuel Macron said Japan was “right to maintain” the Olympics despite the pandemic and that France was “hard at work” to prepare Paris-2024. Support a professional editorial staff serving Brittany and Bretons: subscribe from 1 per month. subscribe

