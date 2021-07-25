The Dodgers’ 1981 World Series trip should sound familiar – Daily News

When members of the 1981 Dodgers gather at The Ravine on Sunday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their World Series title, current camp members need to pay close attention.

A parallel is clear. Similar to the Dodgers 2020, whose core lost two World Series and had a series of unsatisfactory endings before winning them all, the veteran core of that 1981 team had endured many setbacks: World Series losses in 1974, ’77 and ’78, a loss in a playoff with a game at the Houston Astros to set the division title in 1980 and NL West’s unsuccessful challenges to Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine in 1973, ’75 and ’76.

Those Dodgers were remorseful and what-yes, too. The ’74 World Series against the Oakland Dynasty A was an education. The ’77 and ’78 series against the Yankees were merely disappointing.

“Maybe ’77 was our best team,” Steve Garvey said in a telephone conversation Friday. “… We probably should have won at least one of them. I always call it upset.”

He had reached the point where changes were being considered. Young players were slamming the door and more than half the list and most of the starting lineup was over 30 on opening day, decades before executives set the age of 30 to represent the baseball dividing line between the valuable and the old.

“I think we all thought it was not a crisis” going into ’81, Garvey said. “But we probably had two more proofs in this.”

Four farm system products made an impact in ’81. Second baseman Steve Sax and allure Mike Scioscia were the calls of the late season, Pedro Guerrero played four different positions and became All-Star (and eventually three-Series World Series MVP with Steve Yeager and Ron Cey), and Fernando Valenzuela had baseball world buzz with its 8-0 start and five interruptions.

Valenzuela’s start not only created a phenomenon, but helped the Dodgers get started quickly, which was more of an advantage than anyone realized. The one-player strike stopped the June 11 season with LA in first place with a half-game. When an employment deal ended the 50-day ban in late July, the first-half winners in each division entered the playoffs.

The break allowed a veteran team to heal and regain its energy, just as a delayed start from the pandemic and the 60-game run were beneficial in 2020.

“It was a pretty good advantage that, ‘OK, we’ll be in the playoff no matter what’, and now it’s just a matter of making sure everyone is healthy,” said center leader Ken Landreaux. in a telephone conversation.

That energy came to the rescue when the ’81 Dodgers’ fell behind 2-0 against Houston in a five-group Best Division Series between the winners of the first half and second half and then included the other three. And when they fell behind 2-1 against the Montral Expos in the top five NLCS, they won Game 4 in Montral 7-1 and won Game 5 and Series 2-1 in Rick Monday ninth home Steve Rogers. And when they fell behind 2-0 against the Yankees in the World Series and then won four in a row.

“The phenomenal thing about that year was that we had the power of return, man,” Landreaux said. “We just felt we were good enough to do it and that we could.”

Garvey noted that the ’81 Dodgers benefited from familiarity and consistency, with the same starting unit for nearly a decade and, for the most part, the same eight-year-olds for most of that period.

“When it comes to the playoffs, you have to have a unit together that will come out every day,” he said. “You know each other, play well together. They are your boys. “You almost have to put the cybermetrics aside and let the talent take over and experience things that metrics can’t always define.”

Of course, Dodgers 2021 fans can notice here that even if Dave Roberts wanted to put the same eight there every night, at any given time a good number of them are on the injured list. The 2020 team stayed in place for most of the season and was, in fact, healthier in the season after the ’81 team, which was without Cey for the first round against Houston due to a forearm of broken suffered when he was hit by a field in early September.

When Landreaux reached the final on the evening of October 28, to secure a 9-2 victory at Yankee Stadium, he said his initial thought was, “I can not believe I was thinking about this moment when I was playing baseball. “Little League. It just seemed unreal. It took a while to dive inside.”

Meanwhile, Yankees’ Reggie Jackson, who was in the first base, turned to Garvey and said, “Garv, it’s your turn now. Congratulations.”

As for the rest of the story?

By 1982, Davey Lopes was marketed in Oakland. Reggie Smith, a leading cog in ’77 and ’78, but by ’81 limited by injuries to 44 appearances on plates, was with the Giants, and Garvey was in the final year of his contract. Those Dodgers were 10 games behind on July 28, but included a pair again with four games from Atlanta in the back-to-back weekends and moved to first place, half a game ahead of the Braves, on August 10. But they were eliminated on the final day in San Francisco, 5-3, with Joe Morgan’s three-way homer by Terry Forster crushing the blow.

Have we said that repetition can be difficult? Garvey mentioned “external factors”, praise and celebrations and all the things that can extinguish that subtle competitive advantage where by July, he said, “you will go,” Uh-oh, we better turn this around. thing in. “And it does not always happen.”