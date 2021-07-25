Millions of Pfizer boost shots fired as government plans to continue vaccinations by 2023

Pfizer will produce 85 million boosters for Australia, with the first set to arrive sometime next year.

60 million doses will be shipped to Australia next year and 25 million doses are expected to arrive in 2023

The Prime Minister says he will allow any Australian to have a reinforcing blow

Freedom of work should be established in making vaccines locally

The federal government signed an agreement with the multinational pharmaceutical company in recent days, but has refused to say how much it will cost.

Sixty million doses will be shipped to Australia next year, and the remaining 25 million are expected to arrive in 2023.

They will be offered to people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, to provide further protection against new strains of the virus and are on top of the 40 million doses ordered to arrive this year.

In a statement, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the deal would allow any Australian to have a reinforcing blow if necessary.

“This will ensure that individuals, families and communities are assured of their ongoing protection against the emerging COVID-19 threat over the next two years,” he said.

Health experts say rising vaccination rates could see Australia out of the pandemic. ( ABC News: Nicolas Perpitch )

ATAGI has not yet recommended stimulants

Amplification shootings are not yet officially part of Australia’s vaccine distribution program.

This is because the nation’s vaccine advisory body, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI), has not yet recommended additional doses.

However countries across the globe are already looking at options and earlier this year Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he expected people “likely” would need a third hit.

Health Minister Greg Hunt recently said while ATAGI had not yet made a decision, the government was already planning ahead.

“There is no final decision whether an amplifier will be required, but we are planning as if an amplifier is required,” he said earlier this month.

“At this stage, our best advice is that mRNAs and, especially, protein vaccines would be ideal candidates for a booster.”

The federal government says reinforcing photos will prepare Australians for the future. ( ABC News: Danielle Bonica )

Federal Labor welcomed the government’s announcement, but spokesman Bill Shorten said it would not resolve current supply problems.

“This is good news, but are we not relying on global supply chains again?” Mr. Shorten told Insiders.

“What if the variant changes or someone else needs it? We have to do it here.”

The federal government has asked Australian businesses to make mRNA vaccines, but it may take up to four years before domestic production begins.

Vaccines ‘a ticket out of the pandemic’

Treasury Josh Frydenberg said it was important that people be immunized as soon as possible.

This virus is not disappearing. There is a ticket from this crisis, and that is vaccination, he told Sky News.

But the lack of supply and changing medical advice for the AstraZeneca vaccine has slowed use.

Yesterday, ATAGI encouraged anyone in major Sydney, regardless of age, to “strongly consider” receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, due to the increased risk of COVID-19 and the lack of Pfizer supplies.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed the new ATAGI statement, after last week he made a public call for the vaccine panel to reconsider its position.

He was asked today if he would call on ATAGI to now expand its guidelines in order to apply it nationwide, given that outbreaks can occur anywhere across the country at any time.

“I am quite confident that ATAGI will continue to evaluate the advice based on the risk they have articulated,” he said.

Mr Morrison said there had been unnecessary reluctance around the AstraZeneca vaccine and encouraged people to get their hands on the vaccine.

“There are about 1.3 million AstraZeneca vaccines available, they are in the fridge, they are ready to go,” he said.

NSW still calls for more doses

New South Wales begged other states to give it some of their doses, but this request was rejected by the National Cabinet, before the federal government offered an additional 50,000 doses from the Commonwealth reserves.

Mr Morrison said it would not be appropriate to take supplies allocated by other states and give them to New South Wales.

“We can not disrupt its implementation across the country, which would jeopardize other parts of the country,” he said.

New South Wales will receive 90,000 more doses this week than it received earlier this month as planned in the distribution program, but Mr Morrison said New South Wales could not rely on doses alone to end the outbreak. .

“There is no alternative to blocking to get this under control, there is no vaccine solution that will do that, blocking is what it will do, it can be helped by vaccines, but blocking must be effective,” he said.

However, Mr. Shorten called on states to deliver spare vaccines, naming its country of origin Victoria, as well as Western Australia and Queensland.

“We have become the United Nations of Australia. I am sick of the fact that we have eight mini-countries,” he said.

“I think in Victoria and the rest of Australia, if there are unregistered, unplanned vaccines, Sydney is the place to be in trouble.

“We are Australians first, we are applauding our team in Tokyo, but here we are at the Hunger Games, and I think people are over quarrels.”

