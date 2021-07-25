Masks at Tokyo medal ceremonies ‘must have’, says International Olympic Committee spokesman





The International Olympic Committee (IEC) said on Sunday that masks are “essential to have” at medal ceremonies in Tokyo after swimmers were seen removing masks from the medal podium and embracing other competitors in violation of COVID rules. 19. Masks are mandatory in all Olympic venues, both inside and outside for all athletes, staff and the media, as part of the strict measures of the Games organizers to fight the coronavirus. “It’s not nice to have. It’s necessary to have,” said IOC spokesman Mark Adams, answering questions about masked swimmers.

American Chase Kalisz removed the mask from the podium after his gold medal performance in the men’s 400m medley, embracing compatriot and silver medalist Jay Literland, who was also without masks. Australian Brendon Smith, who took the bronze, also removed his mask. Shortly afterwards, all 12 athletes from Australia, Canada and the United States on the podium for the 4X100 women’s freestyle relay ceremony were unmasked, hugged teammates and smiling at the photographers. “No, there is no relaxation and we would encourage and urge everyone to obey the rules,” said Adams of the IOC. “It’s important for sports, for everyone involved and for our Japanese friends and it would send a strong message.” “We understand … there is a lot of enthusiasm and of course when you win a medal, we feel for the athletes,” Adams said. “There are things that unfortunately we have had to make stricter. It is really really in our interest, in the interest of everyone and in the interest of safe and secure Games for us to obey these rules. . ” The Kyrgyz and Tajikistan Olympic teams had mostly paraded unmasked at the National Stadium at Friday’s opening ceremony, marking a stark contrast to other national teams that covered their faces in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. Organizers also reported 10 positive cases of COVID-19 to individuals associated with the Games on Sunday, bringing it to a total of 132 cases as of July 1st. The Tokyo Olympics are held largely without spectators as the capital has seen an increase in daily cases in recent weeks, reaching 1,979 on Thursday, the highest since January.



