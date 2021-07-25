Australia Covid Update: Woman in her 30s between two deaths as NSW registers 141 new coronavirus cases | New South Wales

A woman in her 30s without pre-existing health conditions has died from Covid-19 after New South Wales reported 141 cases on Sunday and the state prime minister told protesters against the blockade that they should be ashamed of themselves. tire.

Gladys Berejiklian confirmed on Sunday that two people had died from Covid-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 30s. The Prime Minister noted that the young woman, who was a patient at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, had no pre-existing health conditions that contributed to her vulnerability to the virus.

A woman in her 30s from Sydney CBD died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. A woman in her 70s from southwest Sydney died at Campbelltown Hospital. NSW Health expresses its deepest condolences to the lovers of both women. – NSW Health (@NSWHealth) July 25, 2021

If anyone thinks this is a disease that only affects older people, please think again. Again, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to those families, their loved ones who are grieving today, but please note that young people without pre-existing conditions can also become victims of this cruel disease, she said .

NSW Healths Dr Jeremy McAnulty highlighted an unauthorized family reunion in Sydney as the virus continued to spread. He said a group of 50 grieving people gathered, deliberately scattering the Delta into a number of families.

We know at least 50 people were at that rally and we now have 28 cases related to that rally, so we worked with community leaders in that area to make sure the people at that rally are isolated and was tested, he said.

This is a sad family that came together to support each other, this is a sign of how dangerous it is to be reunited by different families.

A total of 141 new overnight local cases in NSW is a slight drop compared to Saturday 163 new infections, but at least 62 on Sundays newly diagnosed people were circulating in the community for all or part of their infectious period, tha Berejiklian.

Forty-three people are now in intensive care in NSW, 18 of whom require ventilation. This includes a teenager, seven people in their 20s and three in their 30s.

Victoria has registered 11 new cases purchased in the country Covid-19. However, all were quarantined throughout their period of infection. Health officials say the new cases are also all related to the current outbreaks.

Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said it was still too early to announce whether the state blockade would be lifted on Tuesday.

There are still two days to do at this stage, things are going well, he said.

I think we will be able to get very detailed public health advice on what we can do on Tuesday, before that. I hope we can alleviate some of the limitations we are living under.

Meanwhile South Australia has registered three new cases of Covid-19, all of which were under strict house quarantine. Prime Minister Steven Marshall said the state is on track to lift the blockade as planned Tuesday evening.

At the first press conference since thousands of anti-blockade protesters rejected blockade laws to march through Sydney Street, the NSW Prime Minister took the opportunity to strongly condemn their actions, saying it was absolutely disgusting.

It broke my heart. Millions and millions of people across our state are doing the right thing and it just broke my heart that people had such disregard for their fellow citizens, she said.