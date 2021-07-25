Large protests against health shifts hit France for a 2nd US





More than 160,000 demonstrators took to the streets in France on Saturday to protest the government’s Covid-19 health care policies, with brief clashes between mostly unmasked protesters and police officers in Paris followed by tear gas canisters reminiscent of riots. Yellow Vests of a few years ago. Similarly, in cities across Italy, thousands of people protested against governments’ request that, from August 6, they show a so-called green permit, an extension of the Covid European Union digital certificate, to enter many countries. . And in Australia, 3,500 mostly masked people protesting the month-long blockade of Sydney clashed with police officers on Saturday, raising fears of a widespread event that could increase congestion in rising cities. There were also protests in Melbourne and Adelaide, which are under blockade, and in Brisbane, where there are no restrictions. Demonstrations against blockades are not new, but European protests had a new element. They aimed against France and Italys a new semi-restrictive strategy to speed up vaccinations and control a recent rise in infections: Make social life uncomfortable for those who refuse to be vaccinated while refusing to do compulsory vaccination .

In France, the presentation of a health card or digital proof of complete vaccination, a final negative test or a recent Covid-19 cure is mandatory to attend major events in stadiums and concert halls and to enter the venues cultural activities of the country, including cinemas, museums and theaters. In Italy, green crossing will be required in the same types of countries. Freedom! and Down with dictatorship! sang demonstrators waving the flag from Naples in the south to Turin in the north, Agence-France Presse reported. Rain-soaked protesters in Milan shouted, Without green permission! A bill currently being considered by the French Senate and expected to be approved in the coming days will extend the requirement to produce a health permit in cafes, bars, restaurants and gyms, adding fines to institutions that fail to comply with the rule. A valid health permit will also be required for non-urgent visits to hospitals or retirement homes and long-distance train and bus travel. The bill will also force health workers, firefighters and others mainly those dealing with sick people or the elderly population to be vaccinated by September 15 or face penalties until dismissal. And the current version of the legislation, which can still be regulated by lawmakers, makes isolation mandatory for 10 days as it is positive for the virus. French television showed that some protesters wore reflective jackets of the Yellow Vest Movement brand that rocked France in 2018 and 2019. The movement was rooted in anger over economic inequality but also supported anti-elite rhetoric and deep distrust of the government. directing much of his vitriol directly to President Emmanuel Macron.

The same spirit has animated the French anti-health follow-up movement, raising concerns that a radical extremist extremist group could join in the coming weeks. However, it does not have the same level of public sympathy as ordered by the Yellow Vest movement. Polls show a majority of the country endorses Mr Macrons’ strategy, and a record increase in the number of vaccinations shows it seems to be working.

