Global phone hacks expose dark side of Israel ‘original nation’ image
The company says it does not control what its customers do with the software, but follows Israeli laws on exporting military-grade technology, is selective in verifying its customers, and cuts off access if it detects misuse.
A perfect marriage of spy tools and technology
Israel’s dominance in the field of cyber security did not occur in a vacuum. The country’s intelligence divisions and covert operations, particularly its Mossad security force, have had an ancient reputation for engaging in cunning, courageous, and ruthless espionage, scorched by Hollywood descriptions.
As Israel’s reputation as a center of technological innovation and start-ups grew, the two areas merged to give the small country a major impact in the cybersecurity industry.
The country’s well-resource education system, plus compulsory military service, brings many young Israelis to high-level training in cyber security and cyber warfare before many of them go to university, according to Tal Pavel, Head of Studies at Cyber Security at Tel-Aviv Yaffo Academic College. Much of the country’s most advanced technology has its roots in military development, Pavel noted.
One of the most elite units of the Israeli Defense Forces is Secret Unit 8200, the cyber spy agency that has produced some of the country’s biggest tech superstars.
“One of the unique things in Israel is ‘kiergy,’ the union of cybernetics and synergy between industries,” Pavel told CNN, before alluding to a feature he says is probably rooted in the Israeli psyche.
“There is something here … maybe there is a struggle to survive. If everything is happy and you are not constantly trying to survive (against people trying to destroy you), you do not have to renew, to cope.”
Consequences of OST
NSO was founded in 2009, but only in 2016 the power of NSO technology was questioned.
CNN has not independently verified the findings of this investigation, called the Pegasus Project, which was organized by Forbidden Stories. In a statement to CNN, the NSO vehemently denied the investigation findings, saying it found error in many of its allegations.
As a result, countries like France have announced investigations into the use of the technology, while Amazon announced that they had “closed the relevant infrastructure and accounts” linked to NSOs using Amazon services.
The tip of the iceberg
The NSO is merely part of a wider cyber espionage industry, according to Israel Bachar, a strategy and communications consultant who has worked with many of Israel’s top political leaders, including former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the current Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Benny Gantz Defense.
“Let’s be honest, intelligence is being gathered by states against each other constantly. Everyone is spying on everyone. And when it comes to an Israeli company there is a lot of hypocrisy,” Bachar said, citing previous revelations about National Agency spying. of US Security on world leaders and its citizens. “NSO is another tool but there are many other tools.”
Beyond its current capabilities, companies like the NSO also help Israel diplomatically, Bachar said, as Israel has for years quietly, and now publicly, cultivated relations with former adversaries.
“One of the tools that Israel uses diplomatically is its intelligence capability. It is no secret that Israel is also sharing sensitive intelligence with Arab countries because we have an interest in protecting them,” Bachar said.
But Professor Yuval Shany, head of the public international law department at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, says the tactic is starting to fail in Israel’s image.
“The logic is that Israel may be willing to turn a blind eye to transactions carried out with friendly regimes in the sense that they are friendly with Israel but not necessarily human rights friendly,” Shany said. “I think this latest scandal, which is quite embarrassing for both the NSO and Israel, would lead, at least in the short term, to some tightening of export control standards.”
How to control the uncontrollable
Unlike conventional weapons, software is often untouchable and can easily be sold and transferred across the globe, making it difficult to control technology like the Pegasus system.
NSO and similar military-scale technology is regulated by an export control structure within the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Shany said. This system looks at both technology and purpose; which entity – whether state or non-state – is buying the technology, including its human rights registry, he added. But, Shany said, looking at the claims about NSO Pegasus software, “the results are not impressive, it ‘s quite disturbing.”
In response to the latest allegations about NSO technology, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said they are “studying” the allegations, while an inter-ministerial team has been assigned to review the current process and whether Israeli-made technology was being misused abroad, according to for Reuters.
A quick solution, Shany said, would be for Israel to formally sign the Wassenaar Agreement between the 42 countries, which seeks to bring transparency in the export of dual-use military technology and efforts to prevent such technology from being bought by dangerous elements. Shany said Israel currently adheres to the agreement but is not an official member.
But the most important reforms to help control such technology will come from within, said Karine Nahon, a professor at the Herzliya Interdisciplinary Center and President of the Israel Internet Association.
“If Israel does not export it to someone else, if you do not give them engineers and start-up licenses and provide some kind of supervision nothing stops them from moving to another country and selling it from there,” she said.
Nahone is calling for ethical consideration and the possibility of using such technology to become a more important part of an export decision. And, she suggested, companies should impose more restrictions on software use and have more oversight of how their customers are using the software – something NSO says has little control over.
“The NSO does not operate the system and has no visibility to the data,” the company said in a statement last week, saying it would continue to investigate “all credible allegations of misuse and take appropriate action based on the results.” such investigations.
“This makes it more complicated in terms of the responsibility of these companies and Israel, but on the other hand it can minimize the number of countries in which this program is being programmed,” Nahone said.
While it may seem like the image of the NSO and Israel is dragging through the mud for its connection to such alarming surveillance, Bachar generally said it could have a positive effect on those who want to continue to burn Israel as a leader in technology. advanced and intelligence operations.
“I think sometimes people come to curse and the result is that there is a blessing because what happened at the end of the day, people remember that the best technology is Israeli technology, NSO,” Bachar said. “This is what people will remember three months from now.”
