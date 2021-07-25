Olympic swimming results: United States takes over medal count, Australia sets world relay record

The battle for more Olympic swimming medals this year is expected to go down in Australia and the United States.

And already, both nations are living up to the hype. The United States amassed five gold medals, starting with Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland who went to No. 1 and 2 in the men’s 400m medley while Australia finished the first set of strong Olympic finals with a world record time in the 4×100 for women freestyle relay, along with two other medals.

Kalisz and Literland started the evening for the United States with two top medals, but Emma Weyant and Hali Flickinger got a big showing for the Americans in the 400 women individual singles after the couple won silver and bronze medals, respectively, behind the Japanese Yi.

The first night of the Olympic swimming action ended with a lot of excitement. Australians Bronte Campbell, Meg Harris, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell set the world record at 3: 29.69, beating the country’s previous world record set in 2018 at 3: 30.05.

The silver medal in the relay came in a popular match: Penny Oleksiak of Canada and Simone Manuel of the USA. The two swimmers each won a piece of gold in the 100m freestyle at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but this time, it was Oleksiak who led her hand to the first wall, leading Canada to a silver-winning time of 3 : 32.78 in US Time of 3: 32.81.

News Sporting provided live updates and highlights of each Olympic swimming event on Saturday.

MORE: Watch the 2021 Olympics live on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Olympic swimming results

Saturday, July 24th

Time (ET) event Winner I 2-ti I 3-ti 9:30 p.m. 400 Men’s Individual Mix (Final) Chase Kalisz (USA) Jay Literland (USA) Brendon Smith (Australia) 9:40 p.m. 100 Butterfly for Women (Semifinals 1) Marie Wattel (France) Emma McKeon (Australia) Torri Huske (USA) 9:46 pm 100 Butterfly for Women (Semifinals 2) Zhang Yufei (China) Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden) Maggie MacNeil (Canada) 9:52 pm 400 men’s freestyle (Final) Ahmed Hafnaoui (Tunisia) Jack McLoughlin (Australia) Kieran Smith (USA) 10:12 pm 400 individual mixes for women (Final) Yui Ohashi (Japan) Emma Cyphers (USA) Hali Flickinger (USA) 10:33 p.m. 100 chests for men (semifinal 1) Arno Kamminga (Netherlands) Nicolo Martinenghi (Italy) James Wilby (United Kingdom) 10:39 pm 100 chests for men (semifinal 2) Adam Peaty (United Kingdom) Yan Zibei (China) Michael Andrew (USA) 10:45 p.m. Women’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay (Final) Australia Canada United States

Live swimming updates, highlights from the 2021 Olympics

(All Eastern times)

4×100 Freestyle Relay for Women (Final)

10:58 pm:Australia holds the record at 3: 29.69, with Canada ranking second at 3: 32.78 and the United States third at 3: 32.81.

10:53 pm:Australia sails in gold with a world record time. Canada’s Penny Oleksiak passes Manuel for the silver medal as the United States will receive the bronze.

10:52 pm:Natalie Hinds descends the United States to No. 3 after Sweden and Australia. Manuel so far to the US

10:51 pm:Australia leads Sweden and the UK through the first half of the 4×100 freestyle relay. Australia is starting to achieve a comfortable lead.

10:50 pm:After the top 100, Sweden leads Australia.

10:50 pm:The relay units are off.

10:47 pm:Just the time for the final event of the night, the women 4×100 freestyle relay. Simone Manuel will anchor the American team as the Americans hope to attract a strong Australian squad.

100 breasts for men (semifinal 2)

10:45 pm:In fact, the US will have two swimmers in the 100 chest finals. Peaty has the best time at 57.63, China’s Yan Zibei is second with 58.72 and Andrew is third with 58.99, but Wilson’s fifth time with 59.18 is enough to put him in the eighth lane for the final.

10:44 pm:Andrew finished third and Wilson seemed to be close enough to reach the final.

10:43 pm:Peaty falls after diving, but he easily makes up the ground in space.

10:40 pm:Two Americans Michael Andrew and Andrew Wilson will swim in the second heat of the men’s 100 chest. The biggest block on the field is world record holder Adam Peaty (UK), but Andrew and Wilson will be looking to reach the final. They should be in a good place if they can pass below 59.32, the time posted by the fourth-place swimmer in the first semifinal, Germany’s Fabian Schwingenschlogl.

100 breasts for men (semifinal 1)

10:39 pm:The time of the three best swimmers is 58.19 (Kamminga), 58.28 (Martinenghi) and 59.00 (UK James Wilby).

10:38 pm:Kamminga wins first with Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi ranking second.

10:38 pm:Kamminga with a quick turn to increase his lead coming in the second 50.

10:37 pm:Starts first from the two semifinals in the men’s 100 breaststroke. Arno Kamminga from the Netherlands who swims in lane four is the boy to watch in this race.

400 IM (Final) for Women

10:22 pm:Close the conclusion in the first two. Ohashi has a time of 4: 32.08 with Weyant in second at 4: 32.76. Flickinger just beat Spain’s Mireia Belmonte for bronze with a time of 4: 34.90 against Belmonte 4: 35.13.

10:20 pm:The host nation of Japan has a gold medal in swimming. Ohashi wins the race with Weyant taking the silver and Flickinger placing third after the US wins two more swimming medals.

10:19 pm:Ohashi takes a comfortable advantage in breast style towards freestyle. Weyant is almost two seconds behind hoping to give the Americans another gold.

10:18 pm:Japan’s Yui Ohashi made it close, but Flickinger is still in the lead by switching to breastfeeding. Lans 1-4 of Hosszu, Flickinger, Ohashi and Emma Weyant are all close by.

10:17 pm:Hali Flickinger (USA) has taken first place in terms of back.

10:16 pm:Katinka Hosszu is the early leader after the top 50. She holds world and Olympic records in the race.

10:16 pm:400 IM for women have started.

400 freestyle for men (final)

10:01 pm:Recently: Hafnaoui at 3: 43.26, McLoughlin at 3: 43.52 and Smith at 3: 43.94. They were the only swimmers under 3:44. Mitchell ranks eighth at 3: 45.39.

9:59 pm:Hafnaoui just reached McLoughlin to win the gold medal in the 400 freestyle. Smith gives the US another medal after finishing third.

9:58 pm:The youngest swimmer in the race, Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui, has stayed in second place almost consistently since the first 100 completed.

9:57 pm:A young Australian takes the lead with Jack McLoughlin now taking first place in the 200m.

9:56 pm:Elijah Winnington (Australia) maintaining his lead though after the top 100. He will be one of the toughest swimmers to beat in this race.

9:55 pm:After the top 50, Smith and Mitchell are second and third.

9:53 pm: Can American swimmers Kieran Smith and Jake Mitchell make the four American medals in the first two Olympic swimming finals? They are now racing in the 400 free.

100 butterflies for females (semifinals)

9:50 pm:China Zhang Yufei (55.89), Sweden Sarah Sjostrom (56.40) and Canada Maggie MacNeil (56.56) occupy the first three places in the second semifinal. Huske will advance to the finals in 100 butterflies.

21:49 pm:The second semifinal is underway, and swimmers compete knowing at what time they will have to hit to reach the final.

21:48 pm:After the first semifinal in 100 butterflies, France’s Marie Wattel placed first at 56.16, with Australia’s Emma McKeon at 56.33 for second and US swimmer Tori Tuske third at 56.51. American Claire Curzan was fifth with 57.42.

400 IM for men (final)

9:40 pm:The last three are Kalisz at 4: 09.42, Literland at 4: 10.28 and Australian Brendon Smith at 4: 10.38.

9:37 pm:With Phelps watching one of his old events, Kalisz wins the gold medal at the Olympics and Jay Literland finishes second to give the US the top two lead.

9:36 pm:Kalisz is expanding to a huge lead at 400 IM going in freestyle. He finished the chest part of the 400 IM at 3: 09.47 with Clareburt 2.47 seconds behind him.

9:35 pm:U.S. Chase Kalisz has a strong performance on his back to come in second 0.34 seconds behind Australia’s Lewis Clareburt for the lead after the return.

9:34 pm:France’s Leon Marchand takes the early 56.14 lead after the top 100 on the butterfly.

9:33 pm:And they are out. The first final swimming competition at the 2021 Olympics is underway.

21:30:Did you lose Michael Phelps at the Olympics? He is on the stand to provide analysis for tonight’s races.

Olympic swimming schedule 2021

With the exception of July 31st, each day will start with the heat starting at 6 a.m. ET and end with the final races starting at 9:30 p.m. ET. The USA network will carry the heats to the United States and NBC will have the finals, while CBC will provide coverage of both in Canada.

Those in the United States hoping to see replicas of qualifying heat can tune in to NBC every afternoon to see how the swimmers performed earlier in the morning.

Saturday, July 24th

event Time (ET) Channel (US) Channel (Canada) Heat 6 o’clock in the morning US CBC final 9:30 p.m. NBC CBC

Sunday, July 25th

event Time (ET) Channel (US) Channel (Canada) Heat 6 o’clock in the morning US CBC final 9:30 p.m. NBC CBC

Monday, July 26th

event Time (ET) Channel (US) Channel (Canada) Heat 6 o’clock in the morning US CBC final 9:30 p.m. NBC CBC

Tuesday, July 27th

event Time (ET) Channel (US) Channel (Canada) Heat 6 o’clock in the morning US CBC final 9:30 p.m. NBC CBC

Wednesday, July 28th

event Time (ET) Channel (US) Channel (Canada) Heat 6 o’clock in the morning US CBC final 9:30 p.m. NBC CBC

Thursday, July 29th

event Time (ET) Channel (US) Channel (Canada) Heat 6 o’clock in the morning US CBC final 9:30 p.m. NBC CBC

Friday, July 30th

event Time (ET) Channel (US) Channel (Canada) Heat 6 o’clock in the morning US CBC final 9:30 p.m. NBC CBC

Saturday, July 31st