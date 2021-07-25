The virtual reality show brings Montrealers aboard the International Space Station





MONTREAL – When Amazon billionaire founder Jeff Bezos led a crew of all civilians into space, it woke the inner astronaut to many dreamers. Now, a Montreal team wants to make that dream a reality. A virtual reality, ie. Our goal is to bring space to the audience, said Felix Lajeunesse, creative director of Felix and Paul Studios, one of the teams behind INFINITE a virtual reality experience that allows viewers to explore the International Space Station (ISS). The studio worked with NASA to develop virtual reality cameras that could operate at zero gravity. In 2019, they sent the technology to the ISS, where Quebec-born astronaut David Saint-Jacques would operate, as well as other space workers. We would work in synergy with land in space, Lajeunesse said. Sometimes astronauts even got creative freedom, he said, such as filming their own initiatives. The result is a day in the life of an astronaut with all its pleasures and challenges. While the details of the production are under completion, those who saw the show said it was out of this world. There is a place where they play football, a presenter told CTV News. I made darts because I didn’t want to get hit with football. It was very, very interesting Some describe it almost as a religious experience, adding that they can never see the world the same way. We have a beautiful planet and we need to take care of it, honestly, said another viewer. Space is the ultimate mystery, you know, the search for our origins, said Lajeunesse. It has to do with the meaning of our place in the universe. Undoubtedly, we will become an interplanetary species at some point in the future. Until then, he says the goal is to give non-billionaires a chance to see what’s out there. You can catch INFINITE at the Arsenal Contemporary Art Center in Saint-Henri until November 7th.

