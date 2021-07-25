Coalition rejects request from NSW cashier to bring back jobseeker to curb Sydney Covid blast | Australian politics

Connect with us

The federal government is resisting calls to redirect existing vaccine supplies in southwest Sydney and reinstate pay subsidies to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, but has ordered 85 million doses of Pfizer to arrive by 2022.

On Sunday, federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg noted the rise in AstraZeneca reception as a means of boosting vaccination rates and described existing disaster payments as effective and flexible, dismissing calls from his NSW counterpart for payments. employers.

But the prime minister, Scott Morrison, has left the door open to further support the future, telling reporters in Canberra that the federal government is too open to consider how we handle the situation as it evolves further.

On Sunday, as NSW registered 141 new cases, Treasurer Dominic Perrottet made a public call for more federal financial support to support the blockade.

As case numbers escalate or remain stubborn, there will need to be additional financial support from the federal government, he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

We believe the employer was helpful in maintaining the link between employees and businesses. This is not going to be forever, but we need it now because when NSW is doing well, the country is doing well.

Labor blocker Bill Shorten joined calls from Australian unions for employers and went further than leader Anthony Albanese in calling on states with low or no Covid to send reserve Pfizer to Sydney.

On Friday, NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian publicly urged other states to give their doses of Pfizer to fight Sydney’s biggest explosion, then gave an alternative proposal to the national cabinet to cancel GP appointments in its state. to release Pfizer doses that way for a short period of time. vaccination campaign.

Both calls were opposed, first by state leaders and then in the national cabinet by Scott Morrison, who warned he would not disrupt the vaccination program in the rest of the country.

On Saturday, the federal government gave New South Wales an extra 50,000 doses of Pfizer and the Australian Technical Advisory Advisory Group urged all adults in Sydney greater to consider being strongly vaccinated, even with AstraZeneca, which until now said it is not preferred for those under 60 years old.

The Morrison government announced Sunday that it had purchased 60 million doses of Pfizer to reach 2022 and 25 million by 2023, enough to provide every Australian with a booster vaccine if required.

This will ensure that individuals, families and communities are assured of their continued protection against the emerging Covid-19 threat over the next two years, Morrison said in a statement.

Asked if current doses of Pfizer should be redirected to south-west Sydney, Frydenberg said Sky News Pfizer had brought forward the 3 million doses it had expected to deliver in the fourth quarter of the third quarter, allowing the federal government to deliver 150,000 extra doses for NSW earlier in July.

The key here is: what was recommended yesterday by Atagi that new medical advice is extremely important, he said.

We now have an alignment between the reality on the ground with the Sydney outbreak and medical advice that is very, very significant.

Because what Atagi has said is that for every adult in the greater Sydney area they are strongly recommending that people get the vaccine, regardless of who they qualify for.

This is important because we know we have AstraZeneca available, but we have not seen a big take.

Frydenberg insisted that the damage to the AstraZeneca brand from rare but potentially fatal blood clots had not been too great and noted the benefits of vaccination that prevent deaths from Covid which kills one in 100 people who contract it more than one in 1 million chances of death from clots. .

In New South Wales, the number of cases continued to rise with 163 new cases won in the country reported on Saturday, leading to warnings it would take months to bring the current outbreak under control.

Frydenberg responded to the employer’s call back by saying state governments including NSW had agreed on current arrangements, describing disaster payments of up to $ 600 for families as fast and flexible.

We have effective payments for families, he said, noting that the payments were set at the employer level in December 2020.

Frydenberg also described them as more flexible, warning that a return to the employer could see employees of national enterprises in Sydney being cut off from wage subsidies due to the financial performance of their employers in states with smaller outbreaks. .

Scott Morrison said NSW is receiving $ 250 a week in business support and $ 220 million a week in family disaster payments from the federal government.

ABCs Insiders was briefly told he was ill from Australia after becoming the United Nations of Australia or eight mini-countries.

“I think in Victoria and the rest of Australia, if there are unregistered, unplanned vaccines, Sydney is the place to be in trouble, so were the Australians first,” he said.

When very few Pfizer doses have been reported unregistered Shorten the suggestion that there may be doses in Western Australia or Queensland, two countries with no or few cases.

Shorten accused the NSW government of mocking Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews in 2020 during the second wave of the blockade, but said two mistakes do not make a right.

There is simply not so much Pfizer in Australia if the federations had done their daily work, we would not have this Balkanization of the Australian Federation.

Shorten called on the government to set a population target that should be vaccinated to ease Covid restrictions, suggesting that an 80% level of people aged 12 and over was in line with expert advice.

