Coalition rejects request from NSW cashier to bring back jobseeker to curb Sydney Covid blast | Australian politics

The federal government is resisting calls to redirect existing vaccine supplies in southwest Sydney and reinstate pay subsidies to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, but has ordered 85 million doses of Pfizer to arrive by 2022.

On Sunday, federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg noted the rise in AstraZeneca reception as a means of boosting vaccination rates and described existing disaster payments as effective and flexible, dismissing calls from his NSW counterpart for payments. employers.

But the prime minister, Scott Morrison, has left the door open to further support the future, telling reporters in Canberra that the federal government is too open to consider how we handle the situation as it evolves further.

On Sunday, as NSW registered 141 new cases, Treasurer Dominic Perrottet made a public call for more federal financial support to support the blockade.

As case numbers escalate or remain stubborn, there will need to be additional financial support from the federal government, he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

We believe the employer was helpful in maintaining the link between employees and businesses. This is not going to be forever, but we need it now because when NSW is doing well, the country is doing well.

Labor blocker Bill Shorten joined calls from Australian unions for employers and went further than leader Anthony Albanese in calling on states with low or no Covid to send reserve Pfizer to Sydney.

On Friday, NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian publicly urged other states to give their doses of Pfizer to fight Sydney’s biggest explosion, then gave an alternative proposal to the national cabinet to cancel GP appointments in its state. to release Pfizer doses that way for a short period of time. vaccination campaign.

Both calls were opposed, first by state leaders and then in the national cabinet by Scott Morrison, who warned he would not disrupt the vaccination program in the rest of the country.

On Saturday, the federal government gave New South Wales an extra 50,000 doses of Pfizer and the Australian Technical Advisory Advisory Group urged all adults in Sydney greater to consider being strongly vaccinated, even with AstraZeneca, which until now said it is not preferred for those under 60 years old.

The Morrison government announced Sunday that it had purchased 60 million doses of Pfizer to reach 2022 and 25 million by 2023, enough to provide every Australian with a booster vaccine if required.

This will ensure that individuals, families and communities are assured of their continued protection against the emerging Covid-19 threat over the next two years, Morrison said in a statement.

Asked if current doses of Pfizer should be redirected to south-west Sydney, Frydenberg said Sky News Pfizer had brought forward the 3 million doses it had expected to deliver in the fourth quarter of the third quarter, allowing the federal government to deliver 150,000 extra doses for NSW earlier in July.

The key here is: what was recommended yesterday by Atagi that new medical advice is extremely important, he said.

We now have an alignment between the reality on the ground with the Sydney outbreak and medical advice that is very, very significant.

Because what Atagi has said is that for every adult in the greater Sydney area they are strongly recommending that people get the vaccine, regardless of who they qualify for.

This is important because we know we have AstraZeneca available, but we have not seen a big take.

Frydenberg insisted that the damage to the AstraZeneca brand from rare but potentially fatal blood clots had not been too great and noted the benefits of vaccination that prevent deaths from Covid which kills one in 100 people who contract it more than one in 1 million chances of death from clots. .

In New South Wales, the number of cases continued to rise with 163 new cases won in the country reported on Saturday, leading to warnings it would take months to bring the current outbreak under control.